Report: McKennie Dismissed for COVID-19 Protocol Breaches

September 7, 2021
SOCCER
Report: USMNT's Weston McKennie Dismissed for Spending Night Away From Hotel, Breaking Bubble

U.S. men's national team midfielder Weston McKennie was dismissed by  coach Gregg Berhalter for breaking the team's COVID-19 bubble on two separate occasions, according to ESPN's Jeff Carlisle.

ESPN reports the Juventus midfielder spent a night outside of the team's COVID-19 bubble while he also reportedly brought an unauthorized individual to his hotel room on a separate evening, per TUDN's "Hablamos Soccer" podcast.

After starting in the USMNT's scoreless draw with El Salvador to open World Cup qualifying, McKennie was suspended for a 1-1 draw with Canada in Nashville for violating the team's COVID protocols. On Monday, Berhalter dismissed McKennie back to Italy, ruling him out for Wednesday's qualifier in Honduras. 

“Unfortunately I am suspended for tonight’s match due to a violation of team COVID protocols," McKennie posted on Instagram before the Canada match. "I am sorry for my actions. I will be cheering hard for the boys tonight and hope to be back with the team soon.”

It's not the first COVID breach for the 23-year-old Texas native as McKennie was suspended in April by then-Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo for hosting a party in violation of Italy's COVID-19 protocols.

Along with McKennie, the USMNT will also be missing key starters in Manchester City goalkeeper Zack Steffen (COVID-19) and Barcelona full back Sergiño Dest (injury) against Honduras. 

