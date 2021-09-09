September 9, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TVSUBSCRIBE
Search
Publish date:

Christian Pulisic Injures Ankle in USMNT's Win vs. Honduras

Author:

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras (AP) — Christian Pulisic injured his left ankle in the United States’ 4-1 World Cup qualifier win over Honduras, yet another setback for the 22-year-old Chelsea attacker.

Pulisic was to take a charter flight with U.S. players to London after Wednesday night’s game, and his ankle was to be evaluated by Chelsea.

“Christian has a slight ankle injury,” American coach Gregg Berhalter said. “We’re going to get more info on it when he goes back to London, and we’re not sure the severity of it now.”

After playing a part in the leadup to Antonee Robinson’s 48th-minute equalizer, Pulisic dribbled past Deybi Flores and into the penalty area in the 57th minute and tumbled over Maynor Figueroa, a former Wigan and Hull defender now with Houston.

Pulisic somersaulted off both hands and landed hard. His left leg appeared to take most of the brunt.

Staff came out and spent about two minutes treating Pulisic, who was hobbling as he came off.

He did some test jogs, still limping, but nodded that he could remain in the game and re-entered, though he clearly was laboring.

SI Recommends

Kellyn Acosta played a pass along a flank to Pulisic in the 61st, and Pulisic kicked the ball off José Garcia and out of bounds, then collapsed in a heap. Pulisic was replaced a minute later by Cristian Roldan.

Pulisic, the first American to play in and win a Champions League final, was playing just his fourth match of the season.

After appearing for Chelsea in the European SuperCup against Villarreal on Aug. 11 and scoring in Chelsea’s Premier League opener against Crystal Palace three days later, he tested positive for COVID-19. Pulisic, who had been vaccinated, said he was not feeling symptoms.

While quarantining, he missed games against Arsenal and Liverpool. He then traveled to Nashville, Tennessee, to meet up with U.S. teammates. He did not travel to El Salvador for the qualifying opener last week, then started Saturday’s 0-0 home draw against Canada and the match at Honduras.

The Hershey, Pennsylvania, native is in his third season with Chelsea after four seasons with Borussia Dortmund. He scored six goals in 43 appearances in all competitions for the Blues last season after scoring 11 over 34 matches in 2019-20.

Chelsea is at Aston Villa on Saturday.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Hunter Renfroe celebrates by jumping in the air with a teammate
Extra Mustard

Hunter Renfroe Made an Epic Throw to Beat the Rays

Right after he hit a go-ahead homer, too.

Iowa football gathers before a play vs Indiana
College Football

College Football Week 2 Expert Picks

Can the Pac-12 bounce back from a shaky opening weekend? Who will win a top-10 clash in Ames?

Chicago White Sox Liam Hendriks
Play
Fantasy

Weekly Closer Report and Bullpen Depth Chart

With only a few weeks remaining before the Wild Card, it's time to lock-in your best closer options for a strong finish

ken-griffey-sr-prostate-cancer-roster-lead
MLB

A Roster of MLB All-Stars Helped Raise Awareness for Prostate Cancer

In the sports world, baseball has been front and center in the fight against prostate cancer. Here's a full team of players who have survived the disease and share their stories publicly/

Pulisic-Honduras
Soccer

Pulisic Injures Ankle in USMNT's Win vs. Honduras

Christian Pulisic suffered the injury in the second half of the U.S.'s 4-1 win in San Pedro Sula.

Jonquel Jones holding the ball as Nneka Ogwumike defends
WNBA

Five Burning Questions for the WNBA’s Stretch Run

Are Jonquel Jones and the Sun clear title favorites? Should we be worried about the Storm? And more.

Tom Brady and signals at the line of scrimmage on the SI Daily Cover
Play
NFL

Back-to-Back Super Bowl Champions? Good Luck

It’s been 16 years since the NFL champion has run it back. Two title-winning coaches explain the challenge facing Brady and the Bucs.

Washington Football Team running back Antonio Gibson (24) runs for a touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys during the second half at AT&T Stadium.
Play
Gambling

NFL Player Props Week 1: Five Targeted Best Bets

On the precipice of NFL Week 1, we highlight five player props for your wagering consideration