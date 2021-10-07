October 7, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

LIVE: USMNT Resumes World Cup Qualifying vs. Jamaica

Author:

For the third time in just over six months, the U.S. men's national team is facing off against Jamaica, but the stakes are at their highest in Thursday night's World Cup qualifier in Austin, Texas.

The two sides open up the three-match October window at Austin FC's Q2 Stadium with critical points on the line as both attempt to make it to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The U.S. enters with five points following an uneven, yet unbeaten, September window (1-0-2), while winless and last-place Jamaica (0-2-1) has some ground to make up in the Concacaf Octagonal table after taking just a single point from its first three games.

The U.S. won both of their previous meetings this year, the first a March friendly in Austria and the more recent one a July Gold Cup quarterfinal outside Dallas. Matthew Hoppe's late goal was the difference in the 1–0 victory that kept the U.S. on course to win the regional title.

Both sides are missing key players, with Christian Pulisic, Gio Reyna and John Brooks all out hurt for the U.S., while Jamaica is without West Ham forward Michail Antonio and Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey.

SI Recommends

The U.S. welcomes the return of Weston McKennie, though, with the Juventus midfielder back in camp and in the starting lineup after being banished last month after one game for breaking team protocol in Nashville. He's joined in the midfield by Tyler Adams and Yunus Musah, who makes his competitive debut and becomes cap-tied in the process.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from throughout the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here are the lineups for the night:

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Jamaica faces the USMNT in World Cup qualifying
Soccer

LIVE: USMNT Resumes World Cup Qualifying vs. Jamaica

Key points are up for grabs in Austin, Texas, where the two sides meet for the third time this year. Follow along for key plays and highlights.

mlb-playoff-bracket
MLB

MLB 2021 Playoffs Schedule: Bracket, Matchups, TV Info

Check out the dates, times and TV information for every game through the conclusion of the ALDS and NLDS.

France comes back to beat Belgium in the Nations League
Soccer

France Stuns Belgium With Nations League Semifinal Comeback

France trailed 2-0 but scored three unanswered to secure a place in the final vs. Spain.

Man United's Cristiano Ronaldo
Soccer

Judge Says Rape Lawsuit vs. Ronaldo Should Be Dismissed

A federal magistrate judge in Nevada is siding with Cristiano Ronaldo’s lawyers against a woman who sued for more than the $375,000 in hush money she received in 2010.

Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren speaks at football media day
College Basketball

Big Ten’s Warren on Women's Hoops Equity, NIL and More

The commissioner sat down with SI to talk about some of the biggest topics in the college sports landscape.

Oct 6, 2021; Los Angeles, California, USA; The Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate the walk-off two run home run hit by left fielder Chris Taylor (3) against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Dodger Stadium. The Los Angeles Dodgers won 3-1.
MLB

Dodgers’ Epic Win Is Exactly Why We Have Two Wild Cards

Dallas Cowboys Dalton Schultz
Play
Fantasy

Week 5 PPR Rankings: Tight Ends

Is Dalton Schultz legit? The Cowboys emerging talent looks like a surprise breakout at the tight end position.

Pittsburgh Steelers Najee Harris
Play
Fantasy

Week 5 PPR Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Najee Harris has lived up to and exceeded all expectations despite the Steelers struggles.