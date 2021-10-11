October 11, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFMLBSOCCERGOLFHOCKEYWNBAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Germany Becomes First Team to Qualify for 2022 World Cup in Qatar

Author:

Germany became the first team to punch its ticket to Qatar for the 2022 World Cup when it clinched first place in its qualifying group on Monday.

Germany needed a win over North Macedonia and an Armenia loss or draw to qualify with two games to spare and got just that. Romania defeated Armenia 1-0 and goals from Kai Havertz, Timo Werner (two) and Jamal Musiala powered the Germans to a 4-0 win on a rainy night in Skopje.

In the process, Germany avenged its shocking loss back in March to North Macedonia —only its third ever loss in World Cup qualifying and its first since 2001. 

Die Mannschaft have had a rocky last 12 months, with the qualifying loss to North Macedonia, its worst-ever loss in a 6-0 defeat to Spain in the Nations League in November, a round-of-16 exit to England at the Euros and the departure of longtime coach Jogi Löw

SI Recommends

But former Bayern Munich manager Hansi Flick has righted the ship by winning all five of his World Cup qualifiers since taking over for his mentor. The 2014 world champions will now have a chance to make up for their embarrassing group-stage exit at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. 

As the host country, Qatar receives an automatic bid, but Germany became the first team to earn its spot through a qualifying process. Winners of the 10 groups in UEFA's World Cup qualifying round advance to Qatar, while runners-up and the top two Nations League group winners remaining will fight for the region's final three spots in a playoff. 

Denmark can also clinch its group on Tuesday with a win against Austria. The Danes have dominated their group, winning all seven of their World Cup qualifiers with a +26 goal differential and without conceding a single goal. 

The 2022 World Cup kicks off Nov. 21, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Germany celebrates a goal in qualifying
Soccer

Germany Becomes First Team to Qualify for 2022 World Cup

Germany punched its ticket by clinching first place in its qualifying group with a win over North Macedonia on Monday and Armenia's failure to defeat Romania.

iman-shumpert
NBA

Iman Shumpert Talks Dancing With the Stars

The former NBA champion has traded the basketball court for the ballroom.

Boston Red Sox catcher Christian Vazquez (7) reacts after hitting a walk-off two run home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the thirteenth inning in game three of the 2021 ALDS at Fenway Park.
MLB

How Traditional Extra-Innings Rule Impacts the Playoffs

USMNT manager Gregg Berhalter
Soccer

The USMNT and Balancing Momentum, Changes, Big Picture

Wholesale lineup swaps led to a disjointed effort in Panama, but it’s all part of a long-term strategy. Whether it proves worthwhile is the lingering question.

Dusty Baker with the Astros.
MLB

Astros' Dusty Baker Rips Tepera After Cheating Comments

After Game 3 of the ALDS, White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera highlighted how differently he felt the Astros played on the road vs. at home.

An Alabama helmet at a presser.
College Football

Argument Over Alabama-Texas A&M Game Led to Fatal Shooting

An argument over Alabama's last-second loss to Texas A&M on Saturday led to a deadly shooting at an Alabama home.

Urban Meyer and Jon Gruden
Play
NFL

The Jaguars and Raiders Hired Coaches They Saw As Saviors; Now They’re Stuck

Two struggling franchises and their commitment to embattled cult-of-personality coaches.

White Sox pinch hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) scores as Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado (15) watches.
MLB

Game 4 of ALDS Postponed Due to Inclement Weather

Game 4 of the ALDS between the Astros and White Sox has been rescheduled to Tuesday at 2:07 p.m. ET.