USWNT Begins to Turn the Page

More than half of the group heading to Australia for a pair of friendlies to close out 2021 did not take part in the Olympics.

The U.S. women's national team will close out 2021 in Australia with a group that looks significantly different than the one that took on the Matildas for Olympic bronze this summer.

U.S. manager Vlatko Andonovski revealed his 22-player roster for a pair of friendlies down under later this month, with more than half not among the Olympians who competed in Japan. Carli Lloyd has retired, while there's also no Megan Rapinoe, Alex Morgan, Tobin Heath, Christen Press, Julie Ertz, Crystal Dunn or Sam Mewis, as Andonovski instead has turned to a group that features a number of in-form NWSL stars.

The U.S. will face Australia, which is ranked 11th in the world, on Nov. 26 (U.S. time, it'll be the 27th in Australia) in Sydney and Nov. 30 in Newcastle to conclude its schedule of matches for the year. The games are rematches of the wild bronze-medal match that the U.S. won 4–3, thanks to two goals apiece from Lloyd and Rapinoe.

“We still have a few players out with injuries, so this roster is a mixture of players with a lot of experience in World Cups and Olympics, some who have been a part of the program for a while but who are looking to make their mark in international soccer and a few who are getting a first chance with the national team in an event like this,” said Andonovski. “We’ve turned the page towards 2023 World Cup qualifying and rarely do we get the chance to test young players in environments filled with adversity, so we need to take advantage of what these two games will offer us. It’s exciting to get a chance to see all these players together in our environment and give them a chance to play against one of the best teams in the world."

Of the five uncapped players on the squad, two are goalkeepers in Portland's Bella Bixby and North Carolina's Casey Murphy. NWSL golden boot winner Ashley Hatch is part of a fresh-faced group of forwards—save for veteran Lynn Williams—although Mal Pugh and Trinity Rodman are among the in-form NWSL players at the position who did not get the call. All four of the NWSL's semifinalists are represented, with the league's title game set to take place Nov. 20 in Louisville before departure for Australia.

The U.S. squad may be refreshed, but it is far from devoid of experience. Becky Sauerbrunn, 36, could take her all-time cap total to 199 if she plays in both matches, while Lindsey Horan and Rose Lavelle will make the trip to lead the midfield and are among six 2019 Women's World Cup winners on the team.

Here's the U.S. squad in full:

GOALKEEPERS: Bella Bixby (Portland Thorns FC), Jane Campbell (Houston Dash), Casey Murphy (North Carolina Courage)

DEFENDERS: Alana Cook (OL Reign), Abby Dahlkemper (Houston Dash), Tierna Davidson (Chicago Red Stars), Emily Fox (Racing Louisville FC), Sofia Huerta (OL Reign), Becky Sauerbrunn (Portland Thorns FC), Emily Sonnett (Washington Spirit)

MIDFIELDERS: Lindsey Horan (Portland Thorns FC), Rose Lavelle (OL Reign), Catarina Macario (Lyon), Kristie Mewis (Houston Dash), Ashley Sanchez (Washington Spirit), Andi Sullivan (Washington Spirit)

FORWARDS: Bethany Balcer (OL Reign), Ashley Hatch (Washington Spirit), Midge Purce (NJ/NY Gotham FC), Sophia Smith (Portland Thorns FC), Lynn Williams (North Carolina Courage), Morgan Weaver (Portland Thorns FC)

More Soccer Coverage: