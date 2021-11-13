LIVE: USMNT, Mexico Renew Rivalry in World Cup Qualifying

The scene may have shifted slightly, but once again—and perhaps for the last time—the U.S. men's national team hosts rival Mexico in a World Cup qualifier in Ohio.

After five editions at the Columbus Crew's home stadium, the U.S. has relocated this marquee matchup to Cincinnati, where TQL Stadium gets to stage a bout between the top two teams in the Concacaf World Cup qualifying Octagonal. Mexico enters three points ahead of the U.S., and the match comes five years after Mexico finally broke through the aura of Columbus, where the U.S. had previously won four qualifiers all by a 2–0 score. The 2–1 win by El Tri in 2016 kicked off the U.S.'s failed attempt to reach the 2018 World Cup.

The stakes are big Friday night, where a U.S. win would guarantee the hosts a share of first place halfway through the 14-game qualifying gauntlet, while a loss would make things significantly more nervy heading into Tuesday's match in Jamaica and the remaining two windows early next year. The top three teams in the Octagonal automatically qualify for the World Cup, while the fourth-place team goes to an intercontinental playoff.

The U.S. is a bit shorthanded for the match. Christian Pulisic is available but won't be starting, according to manager Gregg Berhalter, while Sergiño Dest and Gio Reyna are sidelined with injuries. Mexico isn't playing with a full deck either, with the visitors facing a bit of a center back crisis. Néstor Araujo is suspended, César Montes is out injured and Héctor Moreno is an injury doubt as well.

Regardless, El Tri will be out to prove a point after losing two Concacaf finals (Nations League, Gold Cup) to the U.S. in recent months, while the Americans will aim to maintain their momentum in the rivalry while also further cementing their status on the road to Qatar.

Stay tuned here for live updates and highlights of goals and key plays from through the match (refresh for most recent updates).

Here is the U.S.'s lineup for the night:

