Skip to main content
November 29, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Barcelona's Pedri Wins Kopa Trophy for Best U-21 Player; USMNT's Reyna Finishes Ninth

Author:

At just 19 years old, Pedri is starting to build quite the trophy case. On Monday, the Barcelona midfielder added the prestigious Kopa Trophy given to the best U-21 player in the world to his impressive year.

Last week for the Spaniard, it was Tuttosport's Golden Boy; this summer it was an Olympic silver medal with Spain. And at the end of last season, he helped Barcelona to the Copa del Rey title.

Pedri also became a staple in the Spanish national team at this summer's European championship and was named the UEFA Young Player of the Tournament. La Furia Roja dropped out of the semifinals to eventual champion Italy, but Pedri started every game at the Euros for Spain. 

In fact, he only missed a single minute of action when he was subbed off just before the penalty-kick shootout against Switzerland in the quarterfinals

SI Recommends

The Las Palmas academy product logged more than 1,000 international minutes during the summer after missing only one league match with Barcelona—the season finale—in his first season with the club. Pedri also made his Champions League debut in 2020.

PSG star Kylian Mbappé and Juventus defender Matthijs de Ligt are the two other names to win the Kopa Trophy after last year's edition was canceled. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham came in a distant second this year behind Pedri, while U.S. men's national team winger Gio Reyna finished ninth in the votig. 

On Monday, Pedri also finished 24th in Balon d'Or voting. If the Kopa Trophy is a precursor, it may not be long before the phenom is among the contenders for the sport's biggest individual prize as well. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Robbie Ray throws a pitch.
MLB

Report: Cy Young Winner Robbie Ray Finalizing Deal With Mariners

Seattle is reportedly adding a top-line starter.

France Football's Ballon d'Or trophy
Soccer

Messi Wins Record 7th Ballon D'Or; Voting Results Revealed

Messi bested Robert Lewandowski, Jorginho and Karim Benzema to win another Ballon d'Or trophy.

Michael Porter Jr
NBA

The Nuggets Are Stuck in No-Man’s Land

With Michael Porter Jr. likely out for the season, where does Denver go from here?

Lionel Messi and Argentina won Copa América
Soccer

Why This Ballon D'Or Is Different for Messi

Lionel Messi is once again in possession of the Ballon d'Or trophy, but for a change, it's not because of an overwhelming, dominant season for his club.

Max Scherzer Mets jersey swap graphic
MLB

Max Scherzer Deal Is a Major Flex for the Mets. Now They Need More.

How should we evaluate a record-setting contract like this? This move's success will depend on what they do next.

Nov 21, 2021; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) in action against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium.
NFL

Report: Aaron Rodgers Makes Decision on Toe Surgery

After Sunday's win, he said he'd weigh his options ahead of the bye week.

Taysom Hill with the Saints.
NFL

Report: Taysom Hill Likely to Take Over as Saints Starter

Hill reportedly took first-team reps at Monday's practice.

Kemba Walker dribbles the basketball
NBA

Kemba Walker Out of Knicks' Rotation 'As of Right Now,' Thibs Says

Walker is averaging a career-low 24.5 minutes per game, as well as career lows in points (11.7) and assists (3.1) per game.