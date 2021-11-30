USMNT Star Gio Reyna Back in Training After Multiple Injury Setbacks

After a lengthy recovery from injury, U.S. men's national team star Gio Reyna returned to training on Tuesday with Borussia Dortmund.

The winger, who just turned 19 this month, has not played in nearly three months after sustaining a hamstring problem against El Salvador on Sept. 2 during World Cup qualifying. He has also missed the USMNT's last seven qualifiers after winning the Concacaf Nations League over the summer.

He started the season well with Dortmund with two goals in the club's first three league games before sustaining the injury during the international break. He also became the youngest player in the German top flight's history to make 50 Bundesliga appearances.

Earlier this month, Dortmund manager Marco Rose said that Reyna's tendon and nerves were affected by the injury, leading to the longer-than-expected layoff. But Reyna returned to the training pitch on Tuesday to applause from his teammates ahead of second-place Dortmund's top-of-the-table meeting with Bayern Munich.

According to Bundesliga.com, Reyna is unlikely to be available for Saturday's showdown. Dortmund then hosts Beşiktaş in its final Champions League group stage match on Tuesday.

However, with only six points from five Champions League games, the German side has already been excluded from advancing to the knockout stages after a 3-1 loss to Sporting Lisbon last week.

On Monday, Reyna finished ninth in voting for the Kopa Trophy, which is awarded by France Football to the best U-21 player in the world. Barcelona midfielder Pedri took home the trophy.

