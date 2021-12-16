Skip to main content
December 16, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBANCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

USMNT's Yunus Musah Scores Again in Copa Del Rey

Author:

Something about the Copa del Rey brings out the goals in Yunus Musah.

The U.S. men's national team and Valencia midfielder scored for a second straight game in this season's competition—and a third time in his career—by tallying on a back-heel finish in the first minute of what wound up being an extra-time triumph over fourth-tier Arenteiro in the second round.

The goal was certainly not a clinical masterpiece, with a cross being allowed to bounce through the Arenteiro box uncleared before one attempt popped it up into the air. Musah alertly back-heeled it inside the near post to open the scoring.

Musah was taken off after 88 minutes, and Valencia scored twice in extra time to advance to the third round.

SI Recommends

Musah has made a habit of feasting on lesser competition in the Copa del Rey. He had a goal and an assist in a first-round victory over a sixth-tier side earlier this month. It was also a year ago to the day that he kept Valencia from an embarrassing first-round ouster against a fourth-tier side with a goal that took the match to extra time, where the top-flight club prevailed. Of his four career goals for Valencia, three have taken place in the Copa del Rey, and he'll have another shot to contribute in the domestic cup in the third round, where Valencia's opponent is yet to be determined.

As for the U.S., Musah will aim to take part in the next set of World Cup qualifiers, with the Americans hosting El Salvador on Jan. 27 in Columbus in the first of three matches in the next international window.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

cooper-kupp
Play
Fantasy

Week 15 Rankings: Wide Receivers

Cooper Kupp's incredible season continues, but can he deliver for his managers in the fantasy playoffs?

Sep 26, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Davante Adams (17) jogs towards the locker room after the Packers defeated the San Francisco 49ers 30-28 at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
Play
Fantasy

Week 15 Rankings: Flex (RB/WR/TE)

Davante Adams will face a tough Ravens' secondary, but that doesn't affect his weekly rankings much!

TJ-Hockenson-Lions
NFL

Report: Hockenson Undergoes Thumb Surgery, Out for Season

Detroit's difficult season continues.

Zion Williamson sits watching a game.
NBA

Pelicans' Zion Williamson Receives Biologic Injection Amid Setback

He hasn't played this season.

Italy and England will meet in the UEFA Nations League
Soccer

Italy, England Paired Together in Nations League Group Draw

The Euro 2020 finalists will play again in the group stage of the next UEFA Nations League competition.

SI Media_Troy Aikman Solo_12.16_v1
NFL

Troy Aikman 'Ready' for Brady vs. Belichick Super Bowl

Aikman weighed in on the potential for a Bucs-Patriots showdown on the ”SI Media Podcast.”

Former Jaguars coach Urban Meyer
Play
College Football

If Urban Meyer Runs Back to College, the Playing Field Will Be Different

He’s one of the best college coaches ever, but he'd be returning to a landscape that's changed dramatically since 2018.

Todd Bowles, Nathaniel Hackett, Eric Bieniemy could be top picks as the Jaguars head coach.
NFL

Five Risk-Free Options for Jaguars to Replace Urban Meyer

Shad Khan can’t afford to make another mistake with his next hire. Here are the top candidates who can quickly turn things around in Jacksonville.