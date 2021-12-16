Something about the Copa del Rey brings out the goals in Yunus Musah.

The U.S. men's national team and Valencia midfielder scored for a second straight game in this season's competition—and a third time in his career—by tallying on a back-heel finish in the first minute of what wound up being an extra-time triumph over fourth-tier Arenteiro in the second round.

The goal was certainly not a clinical masterpiece, with a cross being allowed to bounce through the Arenteiro box uncleared before one attempt popped it up into the air. Musah alertly back-heeled it inside the near post to open the scoring.

Musah was taken off after 88 minutes, and Valencia scored twice in extra time to advance to the third round.

Musah has made a habit of feasting on lesser competition in the Copa del Rey. He had a goal and an assist in a first-round victory over a sixth-tier side earlier this month. It was also a year ago to the day that he kept Valencia from an embarrassing first-round ouster against a fourth-tier side with a goal that took the match to extra time, where the top-flight club prevailed. Of his four career goals for Valencia, three have taken place in the Copa del Rey, and he'll have another shot to contribute in the domestic cup in the third round, where Valencia's opponent is yet to be determined.

As for the U.S., Musah will aim to take part in the next set of World Cup qualifiers, with the Americans hosting El Salvador on Jan. 27 in Columbus in the first of three matches in the next international window.

More Soccer Coverage: