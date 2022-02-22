Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Christian Pulisic Scores for Chelsea in Champions League Last 16 vs. Lille

Christian Pulisic is off and running in Champions League—it just might have taken him a little longer than he'd have wanted.

In Tuesday's first leg of the round of 16  against Lille, the U.S. men's national team star secured his first goal of the competition this season to double Chelsea's lead.

On a counterattack in the 63rd minute, N'Golo Kanté drew in the defense and slipped a pass to Pulisic off to his left in what would be his third assist in his last six games. Pulisic gathered the pass and bundled it home in between the goalkeeper and a sliding defender.

SI Recommends

Despite scoring for the USMNT in a World Cup qualifier against Honduras, Pulisic hadn't scored for Chelsea since January 2 against Liverpool. 

The strike is Pulisic's sixth Champions League goal of his career and fourth with Chelsea, with his last goal in the competition coming against Real Madrid in last year's semifinals. Pulisic then became the first male U.S. international to play in a Champions League final in Chelsea's win over Manchester City. 

As defending champion, Chelsea looked rather comfortable in the 2-0 win over Lille. The Blues struck first in the eighth minute when Kai Havertz headed in a corner for a lead that Chelsea would never relinquish. The match was billed as a potential USMNT showdown between Pulisic and Lille's Tim Weah, but the French club left the latter on the bench as an unused substitute on the day of his 22nd birthday.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

anthony hitchens
NFL

Chiefs Release Anthony Hitchens Ahead of Free Agency

Hitchens, who's spent the last four seasons in Kansas City, has started 59 games for the Chiefs since 2018.

By Nick Selbe
aaron-rodgers-playoffs
Play
NFL

An Alternative to Deciphering Aaron Rodgers’s Instagram Posts? Don’t.

The quarterback will make a decision on whether to return to the Packers. Rather than torture ourselves looking for clues, we can disengage. And wait.

By Conor Orr
Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon (29) is congratulated by Mikko Rantanen after scoring against the Boston Bruins during the second period of an NHL hockey game Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, in Boston.
Play
Betting

2022 NHL Stanley Cup Future Odds: Avalanche, Lightning Lead Pack

The Avalanche have the best future odds at SI Sportsbook to win the Stanley Cup, followed by the two-time defending champion Lightning.

By Frankie Taddeo
Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid with the 76ers.
Play
NBA

Embiid on Simmons: ‘I Didn't Care Anymore’

Embiid said the last time he spoke to Simmons was well before the trade deadline.

By Joseph Salvador
Sue Bird in the Commissioner's Cup.
Play
WNBA

Bird: 'All Signs' Point to ’22 Being Her Last Season

The Storm star said she does not want the upcoming season to be a farewell tour.

By Associated Press
aaron rodgers (5)
Play
Extra Mustard

Aaron Rodgers and Panchakarma, Explained

The Packers quarterback introduced the football world to Panchakarma during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

By Nick Selbe
Dusan-Vlahovic-Juventus-Villarreal-Goal
Soccer

Watch: Juve's Vlahović Scores 32 Seconds Into UCL Debut

Juventus reportedly paid €75 million for the former Fiorentina star last month, and he showed why in his Champions League debut.

By Andrew Gastelum
Aaron Rodgers with the Packers.
Play
NFL

Rodgers Happy Packers Bringing Back Tom Clements as QB Coach

The two worked together for 10 years in Green Bay.

By Joseph Salvador