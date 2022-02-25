Barcelona will face Galatasaray in the Europa League round of 16, while West Ham vs. Sevilla was drawn as another marquee matchup in the knockout stage of UEFA's secondary club competition.

Barcelona, which crashed out of its Champions League group for the first time in 17 years, handled Napoli on a 5-3 aggregate following Thursday's 4-2 win at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona. Until this month, the Catalan side had never played in the Europa League since it was rebranded from the UEFA Cup ahead of the 2009-10 season.

West Ham, meanwhile, will have its hands full with Europa League powerhouse Sevilla. The Spanish side has won six Europa League trophies since the tournament's inception and has won four of the last five tournaments in which it has appeared.

To motivate Sevilla even further, the May 18 final will take place in its home stadium at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. Defending champion Villarreal is currently playing in the Champions League round of 16 against Juventus.

The RB Leipzig vs. Spartak Moscow draw has taken on added intrigue given recent international news with UEFA declaring Friday that it will relocate any games set to take place in Russia or Ukraine. There are no Ukrainian teams left in the Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League.

Here is the full draw for the Europa League round of 16, with the first leg set for March 9 and 10 followed by the second legs a week later, all on March 17:

Europa League round of 16

Braga vs. Monaco

FC Porto vs. Lyon

Atalanta vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Sevilla vs. West Ham

Barcelona vs. Galatasaray

RB Leipzig vs. Spartak Moscow

Real Betis vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

