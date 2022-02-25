Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBAOlympicsNCAAFNCAABMLBSOCCERGOLFNHLFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Europa League Draw: Barcelona Draws Galatasaray in Last 16, West Ham to Face Sevilla

Barcelona will face Galatasaray in the Europa League round of 16, while West Ham vs. Sevilla was drawn as another marquee matchup in the knockout stage of UEFA's secondary club competition. 

Barcelona, which crashed out of its Champions League group for the first time in 17 years, handled Napoli on a 5-3 aggregate following Thursday's 4-2 win at the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona. Until this month, the Catalan side had never played in the Europa League since it was rebranded from the UEFA Cup ahead of the 2009-10 season. 

West Ham, meanwhile, will have its hands full with Europa League powerhouse Sevilla. The Spanish side has won six Europa League trophies since the tournament's inception and has won four of the last five tournaments in which it has appeared.

To motivate Sevilla even further, the May 18 final will take place in its home stadium at the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán. Defending champion Villarreal is currently playing in the Champions League round of 16 against Juventus. 

The RB Leipzig vs. Spartak Moscow draw has taken on added intrigue given recent international news with UEFA declaring Friday that it will relocate any games set to take place in Russia or Ukraine. There are no Ukrainian teams left in the Champions League, Europa League or Europa Conference League.

Here is the full draw for the Europa League round of 16, with the first leg set for March 9 and 10 followed by the second legs a week later, all on March 17:

Europa League round of 16

Braga vs. Monaco

SI Recommends

FC Porto vs. Lyon

Atalanta vs. Bayer Leverkusen

Sevilla vs. West Ham

Barcelona vs. Galatasaray

RB Leipzig vs. Spartak Moscow

Real Betis vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

AP22056073299309
Betting

DeRozan's Clutch Shot Headlines Return of NBA Games

By Kyle Wood
World No. 1 Daniil Medvedev of Russia
Tennis

Daniil Medvedev Wants to ‘Promote Peace’

The Russian tennis player spoke about the Russia-Ukraine military conflict on Thursday.

By Madison Williams
MLB commissioner Rob Manfred
MLB

SI:AM | Why Opening Day’s in Jeopardy

And, DeMar DeRozan picked up right where he left off.

By Josh Rosenblat
USATSI_10358553 (1)
MMA

Mousasi-Vanderford is the Fight to Watch at Bellator 275

Will the defending middleweight champ add the first blemish to Vanderford's unbeaten record? Here's how the fight breaks down.

By Justin Barrasso
Carolina Panthers tight end Ian Thomas
NFL

Panthers, Ian Thomas Agree to Three-Year Deal

Thomas was expected to be a free agent next month.

By Madison Williams
USATSI_17675637
MMA

Destiny Awaits Bobby Green in the Apex vs. Islam Makhachev

Facing an overwhelming favorite, Green can defy the odds to deliver an all-time upset as a late replacement at UFC Fight Night.

By Justin Barrasso
eriksen
Soccer

Eriksen to Make Brentford Debut Eight Months After Cardiac Arrest

Brentford manager Thomas Frank announced that the Danish midfielder will face Newcastle on Saturday.

By Andrew Gastelum
mike-trout
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Baseball: Contact Batting Average Explained

A better metric for projecting a player's batting average.

By Shawn Childs