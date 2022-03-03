Skip to main content
PSG Sporting Director: Mbappé Deal Still Possible, No Coaching Change Planned

PSG sporting director Leonardo said the ship has not yet sailed on signing Kylian Mbappé to a new contract.

Mbappé, who asked to leave the club last summer, is out of contract this summer and has long been linked with a move to Real Madrid. However, Leonardo said the French star has yet to sign a pre-contract agreement with Real. 

“We have a possibility,” Leonardo told French outlet L'Équipe. “As long as there is no signature [with another club], we will try everything, we will do everything possible to retain him.”

Leonardo also shut down a report in Le Parisien that said PSG had offered Mbappe a two-year contract extension worth €50 million ($55.3 million) per season along with a €200 million ($221 million) loyalty bonus.

“It is not true,” Leonardo said. “We have not sent a specific offer. There is an important element: I think the last thing we will put into this contract will be money. ...It's not about that [money]. Kylian has such a great value that I believe that is secondary. I think that to put a figure he will take two minutes.“

Meanwhile, the sporting director also shut down rumors linking the club with a move for former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane while Mauricio Pochettino is still in charge. 

"Honestly, we haven't thought about a coaching change," Leonardo said. "Truthfully. He [Pochettino] has a year left on his contract. We've never contacted Zidane or anyone else. Before he [Pochettino] came here, Pochettino was among the best five coaches, and he still is. He's never asked to leave."

Mbappé has logged 24 goals and 15 assists in 34 games across all competitions for PSG. 

