Mexican Official Says Liga MX Riot Resulted in No Deaths Despite Fans’ Claims

A Liga MX match between Atlas F.C. and host Querétaro F.C. was suspended on Saturday after a shocking eruption of fan violence spilled onto the field, leading to a postponement of all matches on Sunday.

In the aftermath of the tragic event, Querétaro governor Mauricio Kuri voiced his displeasure over what took place inside the Estadio Corregidora during a television appearance on Monday, saying, “We are appalled by what happened, it hurts us all,” per Marca.com.

A total of 26 people were admitted to the hospital, 19 of which have already been discharged, according to Kuri. He added that one person is in critical condition while four others are in “code yellow,” meaning that “their lives are not in danger.”

Kuri’s update contradicts multiple eyewitness accounts claiming the chaotic scene in Querétaro City resulted in multiple casualties, though Mexican officials have yet to confirm if there were any fatalities.

In response to the unconfirmed reports, Kuri criticized those who believe the government is “hiding” anything from its people.

“When they say that we’re not telling the truth, that we are hiding the dead, well, how can we do that and what would I gain? On the contrary, this fills me with a lot of indignation, a lot of anger and what I said is serious, we are going to go after these criminals,” he said.

Liga MX announced an in-depth investigation into the riot immediately following Saturday’s event.

Earlier in the day, state authorities in north-central Mexico suspended five officials, including police, civil defense employees, and three people responsible for planning and preparations, for their roles in failing to contain the riot.

The league is also considering a ban on rowdy fans from attending away matches in response to the melee, according to the Associated Press.