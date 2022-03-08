Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search

Mexican Official Says Liga MX Riot Resulted in No Deaths Despite Fans’ Claims

A Liga MX match between Atlas F.C. and host Querétaro F.C. was suspended on Saturday after a shocking eruption of fan violence spilled onto the field, leading to a postponement of all matches on Sunday.

In the aftermath of the tragic event, Querétaro governor Mauricio Kuri voiced his displeasure over what took place inside the Estadio Corregidora during a television appearance on Monday, saying, “We are appalled by what happened, it hurts us all,” per Marca.com.

A total of 26 people were admitted to the hospital, 19 of which have already been discharged, according to Kuri. He added that one person is in critical condition while four others are in “code yellow,” meaning that “their lives are not in danger.”

Kuri’s update contradicts multiple eyewitness accounts claiming the chaotic scene in Querétaro City resulted in multiple casualties, though Mexican officials have yet to confirm if there were any fatalities.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

In response to the unconfirmed reports, Kuri criticized those who believe the government is “hiding” anything from its people.

“When they say that we’re not telling the truth, that we are hiding the dead, well, how can we do that and what would I gain? On the contrary, this fills me with a lot of indignation, a lot of anger and what I said is serious, we are going to go after these criminals,” he said.

Liga MX announced an in-depth investigation into the riot immediately following Saturday’s event.

Earlier in the day, state authorities in north-central Mexico suspended five officials, including police, civil defense employees, and three people responsible for planning and preparations, for their roles in failing to contain the riot.

The league is also considering a ban on rowdy fans from attending away matches in response to the melee, according to the Associated Press.

YOU MAY LIKE

Nets guard Kyrie Irving smiles during second half of Celtics game.
NBA

Kyrie ‘Grateful’ NYC Mayor On His Side Regarding Return to Home Games

The Nets point guard is hoping to play in Brooklyn before the season comes to a close.

By Zach Koons
Calvin Ridley
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Calvin Ridley Suspended One Year for Gambling on NFL Games

The fantasy effects of the Atlanta receiver missing the entire 2022 NFL season for betting games.

By Michael Fabiano
Dec 25, 2021; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) throws a pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Nfl Indianapolis Colts At Arizona Cardinals
Play
Fantasy

Early 2022 Fantasy Football PPR Rankings

No such thing as too early when we're talking about fantasy football rankings.

By Michael Fabiano
Jeff Green
NBA

Inside Jeff Green's Long Road to Brooklyn

Green’s winding journey is one of the most unique in NBA history. And he’s not done just yet.

By Michael Shapiro
Yankees president Randy Levine
MLB

Yankees President Urges Compromise: ‘We’re All on the Same Team’

Yankees team president Randy Levine gave a broad interview with ESPN on Monday, addressing MLB's current lockout and canceled games for the 2022 season.

By Nick Selbe
John Lucas holds a basketball
Play
NBA

Inside John Lucas’s 45-Year NBA Journey

An elder of the league's family, Lucas has been a constant presence and mentor in the NBA for more than 40 years.

By Michael Shapiro
Jon Gruden with the Raiders.
Play
NFL

Report: Jon Gruden Calls NFL’s Latest Move ‘Unconscionable’

Gruden alleged that the NFL leaked his emails in the lawsuit.

By Joseph Salvador
Chiefs offensive tackle Orlando Brown awaits the snap in a game against the Eagles.
NFL

2022 NFL Franchise Tag Tracker: Full List of Players Who Have Been Tagged

Stay up to date with which players have received the franchise tag so far this offseason.

By Zach Koons