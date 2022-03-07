Fans Sure That Violence At Queretaro Vs Atlas Resulted In Deaths Despite Governor's Statement

The shocking violence that shamed Mexican soccer during Queretaro vs Atlas on Saturday DID result in fatalities, witnesses have claimed.

The Liga MX match was abandoned after 63 minutes following fighting in the stadium, which began in the stands and continued on the field.

The whole league was later suspended in response to the horrific scenes, with all of Sunday's games postponed.

Violence continued outside the stadium and multiple graphic videos have gone viral on social media.

One of the videos showed two men, one of whom was naked, laying prone in the street while mob members took turns kicking them in the head.

Still images later showed multiple men laying in pools of their own blood.

Many of the social media posts that shared footage and photos of the violence claimed that the death toll was in double figures.

Local reporter David Medrano Felix also suggested this was the case.

But Queretaro state governor Mauricio Kuri claimed on Sunday that there had been zero fatalities.

"Even though there are no deaths, we cannot say this is not a tragedy," Kuri said, as reported by BBC Sport.

That statement was contradicted by one heartbroken Atlas fan, who said on Saturday night that her friend, named Arturo Buenrostro, had already been confirmed dead.

"It's already confirmed... my friend," she said while flighting back tears.

"There are friends who are missing and they still can't find them."

She was not the only fan who insisted that death had resulted from this mayhem.

A young male with a bandaged head assured Mexican media that people had died.

This was an extreme case, but violence at soccer games in Mexico is not uncommon.

Ajax's Mexico international Edson Alvarez called for an end to incidents of this nature.

A Sunday's game between Ajax and RKC Waalwijk in Holland, Alvarez wore a tee-shirt with the message: "NO MORE VIOLENCE".

A day after shocking scenes at Queretaro vs Atlas, Ajax player Edson Alvarez wore a shirt with the message: "No more violence" IMAGO/Pro Shots

Mexico are set to co-host the 2026 FIFA World Cup along with the USA and Canada.

But many Mexicans took to Twitter over the weekend to urge FIFA to make a U-turn and not bring the World Cup to their country.

FIFA said in a statement: "FIFA is shocked at the tragic incident that took place at La Corregidora stadium in the city of Queretaro during the fixture between Queretaro and Atlas. The violence was unacceptable and intolerable.

"FIFA joins the Mexican Football Association and CONCACAF in condemning this barbaric incident and encouraging the local authorities to bring swift justice to those responsible. Our thoughts are with all those who suffered its consequences.

"Once again FIFA would like to stress that violence should have absolutely no place in football and we will continue working with all parties to eradicate it from our game."