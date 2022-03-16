Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer

Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic Scores Again vs. Lille in Champions League

Christian Pulisic continued to dominate Chelsea’s Champions League round-of-16 tie against Lille with his second goal in as many knockout stage games. 

After scoring in the first leg at Stamford Bridge, Pulisic struck when Chelsea needed him most, just as Lille started to turn the tide.

The French champions scored at home in the 38th minute thanks to a penalty from Burak Yılmaz to cut Chelsea’s aggregate lead to 2–1. But just before halftime, Pulisic struck for the equalizer on the day for the defending European champions. 

In the third minute of first-half stoppage time, Jorginho threaded a perfect ball that cut through the Lille defense and found Pulisic. The American winger collected the ball inside the area and fired low past the Lille keeper from a harsh angle for the goal that made it 3–1 on aggregate.

For Pulisic, it’s the seventh Champions League goal of his career and the fourth time he’s scored in the knockout stage.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

It’s also his sixth goal of the season for Chelsea in all competitions—and he’s shown a knack for the big stage with three of his last four goals coming against Liverpool and Lille in the two knockout-stage matches. 

It was a good day for U.S. men’s national team stars as Gio Reyna assisted on the match-winner for Borussia Dortmund earlier in the day in Bundesliga action to pull the club within four points of league-leading Bayern Munich.

Another U.S. attacking star, Tim Weah, entered off the bench for Lille in the 58th minute, marking the first time that two U.S. internationals have played in the same Champions League knockout match.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Baker Mayfield throws a football during warmups.
Play
NFL

Four Reported Possible Teams for Baker Mayfield if Browns Move On

If Cleveland makes a move at quarterback, these are the squads who may be interested.

By Daniel Chavkin
Green Bay Packers outside linebacker Za'Darius Smith (55)
Play
NFL

Report: Ravens Sign Former Packers LB Za’Darius Smith

The pass rusher previously played for Baltimore from 2015 to ‘18.

By Madison Williams
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Houston Astros starting pitcher Zack Greinke (21)
Play
MLB

Report: Royals Acquire Zack Greinke

The Cy Young winner began his career in Kansas City in 2004.

By Madison Williams
tom-brady-rob-gronkowski
Photos

When the GOATs Come Back

SI has photographed the unretiring of some of the greatest athletes of all time.

By Josh Rosenblat
Member Exclusive
Julio Jones after a game with the Titans.
Play
NFL

Report: Titans Plan to Release Julio Jones

He missed seven games in his first season in Tennessee.

By Joseph Salvador
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) warms up before game against the Green Bay Packers
Play
NFL

Report: Browns Want ‘Adult’ at QB, Could Trade Baker Mayfield

The four-year Cleveland starter could be on the move, regardless of what happens with Deshaun Watson.

By Dan Lyons
Aug 15, 2021; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Atlanta Braves first baseman Freddie Freeman (5) rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Washington Nationals in the fifth inning at Nationals Park.
Play
MLB

Braves’ Freddie Freeman Pens Letter Thanking Atlanta Fans

“I gave everything I had in and day out … I hope you remember all the wonderful memories we made together.”

By Wilton Jackson