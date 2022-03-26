lt didn’t take long for Christian Eriksen to make the most of his inspiring return to international soccer on Saturday.

Appearing in his first match for the Denmark national team since suffering cardiac arrest at the Euros last June, Eriksen received a standing ovation upon entering the pitch at Johan Cruyff Arena, the stadium where he began his playing career with his first pro club Ajax.

The Danish midfielder found the back of the net within two minutes of checking in during the friendly against the Netherlands.

Eriksen celebrated his rousing goal with a fist pump and a smile before sharing a quick embrace with his teammates on the pitch.

Eriksen officially re-joined Denmark earlier this month in time for its friendlies against the Netherlands and Serbia. Saturday marked his first match with the team since his frightening collapse against Finland 287 days ago.

The 30-year-old began his return to competition in early February when he was cleared to make his Premier League debut for Brentford. To date, Eriksen has started in two of his three appearances and contributed one assist in 219 minutes of play.

In January, Eriksen stated his intent to compete at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. With Denmark having already qualified for the tournament, his showing on Saturday moved him one step closer to realizing his dream of representing his country once more on an international stage.

