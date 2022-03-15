Earlier this year, Christian Eriksen said he still hopes to play in the World Cup in Qatar in November. With the news he received Tuesday, the midfielder seems that much closer to achieving his goal.

Nine months after his collapse at last summer’s Euros, Eriksen has been named in the Denmark national team for its upcoming friendlies against the Netherlands and Serbia at the end of this month.

Eriksen has not appeared for Denmark since his cardiac arrest June 12 against Finland. But the midfielder signed for Premier League side Brentford in January after his mutual release from Inter Milan. After making his club debut last month, Eriksen has made two starts for Brentford and recorded an assist during the club’s weekend win against Burnley.

Denmark’s inspiring run at the Euros proved to be one of the biggest stories of the tournament. After losing its first two matches following Eriksen’s collapse, the Danish side made its way to the semifinals before losing to England in extra time.

Denmark has already qualified for the 2022 World Cup after finishing atop its group with nine wins and one loss from 10 qualifiers.

More Soccer Coverage: