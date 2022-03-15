Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer

Christian Eriksen Named in Denmark Squad for First Time Since Collapse

Earlier this year, Christian Eriksen said he still hopes to play in the World Cup in Qatar in November. With the news he received Tuesday, the midfielder seems that much closer to achieving his goal. 

Nine months after his collapse at last summer’s Euros, Eriksen has been named in the Denmark national team for its upcoming friendlies against the Netherlands and Serbia at the end of this month.

Eriksen has not appeared for Denmark since his cardiac arrest June 12 against Finland. But the midfielder signed for Premier League side Brentford in January after his mutual release from Inter Milan. After making his club debut last month, Eriksen has made two starts for Brentford and recorded an assist during the club’s weekend win against Burnley. 

Denmark’s inspiring run at the Euros proved to be one of the biggest stories of the tournament. After losing its first two matches following Eriksen’s collapse, the Danish side made its way to the semifinals before losing to England in extra time. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Denmark has already qualified for the 2022 World Cup after finishing atop its group with nine wins and one loss from 10 qualifiers. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) backs in against San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson.
NBA

No One Wants to Play the Timberwolves This Postseason

By Chris Herring
Houston’s Kyler Edwards celebrates vs Memphis
Play
College Basketball

Five Dark Horses That Could Crash the Men’s Final Four

Odds are, someone seeded No. 4 or lower will make it to New Orleans.

By Molly Geary
Randy Gregory celebrating with the Cowboys.
NFL

Report: Cowboys to Re-Sign Randy Gregory to Five-Year Deal

He had six sacks and forced three fumbles in his 12 games in 2021.

By Joseph Salvador
Mitchell Trubisky
Play
Fantasy

Fantasy Impact: Free-Agent Tracker

Player movement in the NFL this offseason will affect the fantasy landscape.

By Michael Fabiano
Indiana’s Trayce Jackson-Davis (23) reacts with Rob Phinisee during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Iowa in the semifinal round at the Big Ten Conference tournament, Saturday, March 12, 2022, in Indianapolis.
Play
NCAA Betting

March Madness First Four Bets: Wyoming vs. Indiana, Texas Southern vs. Texas A&M-CC

Bets and analysis for the first four games between No. 12 Indiana and No. 12 Wyoming and No. 16 Texas A&M Corpus Christi and No .16 Texas Southern.

By Kyle Wood
Fernando Tatis Jr. rounds the bases.
Play
MLB

Fernando Tatis Jr. Addresses Motorcycle Accidents During Offseason

The star shortstop responded “which one?” when asked to clarify the date of his reported crash.

By Zach Koons
chelsea-tix
Play
Soccer

Boro Slams Chelsea Request to Play FA Cup Tie Without Fans

Middlesbrough is set host the Blues at the Riverside Stadium in Saturday’s FA Cup quarterfinal.

By Andrew Gastelum
Tyler Lockett running with the ball for the Seahawks.
Play
NFL

Lockett Thinks Kaepernick is ‘Ready’ After Workout

He seems to think Kaepernick should have another shot in the NFL.

By Joseph Salvador