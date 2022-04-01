Skip to main content
USMNT Returns to World Cup After Qualifying for Qatar 2022
USMNT Will Face England in Group B of 2022 World Cup in Qatar

The U.S. men's national team was placed in Group B with England, Iran and the European playoff winner between Ukraine, Scotland and Wales after the FIFA World Cup draw was announced on Friday.  

The USMNT will play its first World Cup matchup against the European playoff winner on Nov. 21, followed by a massive matchup with England on Nov. 25—the day after Thanksgiving—and a matchup with Iran on Nov. 29. 

Due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Wales will play the winner of Scotland and Ukraine. The final spot in Group B is expected to be decided in June. 

The U.S. and England played in the same group in the 2010 World Cup. The two teams played to an 1-1 tie in the last group stage match, which helped the Americans earn a spot in the knockout round. 

The USMNT returns to the World Cup for the first time since 2014 despite losing to Costa Rica 2–0 on Wednesday. The team, which clinched its 11th all-time berth in the World Cup on Wednesday, failed to earn a spot in the field in 2018.

The Americans—who were placed in Pot 2 (the second-best group of teams to qualify for the tournament)—finished third in CONCACAF, which is the last spot in the region to earn an automatic berth in the World Cup. 

England was in Pot 1 along with Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, Spain and Portugal. The Three Lions are considered one of the favorites in this winter’s tournament.

