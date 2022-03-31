Skip to main content
Social Media Reacts to USMNT Qualifying for World Cup

The U.S. men’s national team is headed back to the World Cup for the first time since 2014.

After disappointment struck four years ago, the USMNT exorcised its demons from 2018 and qualified for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar on Wednesday evening despite a 2–0 defeat against Costa Rica.

The USMNT came into Wednesday’s match nearly assured of a spot in this year’s tournament field after trouncing Panama 5–1 on Sunday. Although the result against Panama solidified the U.S’s three-point lead and plus-10 goal differential over Costa Rica in the Concacaf table, the team could have been sent to an international playoff if it lost by six goals or more on Wednesday.

The two sides fought to a scoreless draw in the first half before Costa Rica opened up the scoring with a Juan Vargas goal in the 51st minute. Anthony Contreras made it 2–0 in the 59th minute, but that would conclude the goals for the evening. The USMNT had its chances, outshooting Costa Rica 15–12 and controlling possession for 65% of the game.

Despite the loss, the result against Costa Rica ensured the USMNT booked its ticket to Qatar. After the final whistle sounded on Wednesday, American fans and athletes rejoiced at the news that a men’s national team would be represented at the World Cup later this year.

The United States will find out the rest of its group play competitors at the World Cup draw on Friday. 

