Soccer
Qatar 2022 Could Be the Last Time We See Messi and Ronaldo at the World Cup
LIVE: 2022 World Cup Draw; Groups Decided in Qatar

The long-awaited day has arrived—the World Cup draw is finally here. 

Friday’s draw will put an end to 24 hours of speculation and Group of Death nightmare scenarios. But more importantly, for the final time, there will be eight groups made up of four teams each. In the 2026 edition, the World Cup will expand to 48 teams, making this a truly special occasion. 

Only 29 of the 32 teams are known at the time of the draw, but the final three playoff matchups are all known. In one intercontinental playoff, Peru will face the winner of the United Arab Emirates vs. Australia AFC playoff; in the other, Costa Rica will face New Zealand. 

Meanwhile, Wales will face the winner of Ukraine vs. Scotland in the final European playoff. Each of those games will take place in June, and then the field will be truly complete. 

The World Cup pots have been determined by the latest FIFA World Cup rankings, with the top seven nations being placed in Pot 1 along with host nation Qatar. Teams from the same confederation cannot be placed in the same group with the exception of European teams (five groups will have two European teams).

Here are the draw pots:

Pot 1: Qatar, Brazil, Belgium, France, Argentina, England, Spain, Portugal

Pot 2: Mexico, Netherlands, Denmark, Germany, Uruguay, Switzerland, USA, Croatia 

Pot 3: Senegal, Iran, Japan, Morocco, Serbia, Poland, Korea Republic, Tunisia

Pot 4: Cameroon, Canada, Ecuador, Saudi Arabia, Ghana, CONMEBOL-AFC playoff winner (Peru vs. UAE/Australia), Concacaf-Oceania playoff winner (Costa Rica vs. New Zealand), European playoff winner (Wales vs. Ukraine/Scotland)

And we’re off!

Refresh for the most recent results as the groups are picked and the competition comes more into focus:

GROUP A

Qatar

Senegal

Netherlands

Regardless of who is selected from Pot 4 to fill out this group, Senegal and the Netherlands will likely be the favorites to advance from this Group. 

GROUP B

England

Iran

United States

The good news for the United States national team is that it avoids facing a top seed in the round of 16 (winner or runner up from Qatar’s group), if it can advance to the knockout stages.

GROUP C

Argentina

Mexico

Poland

This is already turning out to be one of the most formidable groups, and a clear potential Group of Death candidate. Lewandowski vs. Messi is sure to intrigue. 

GROUP D

France

Denmark

GROUP E

Spain

Germany

GROUP F

Belgium

Croatia

GROUP G

Brazil

Switzerland

GROUP H

Portugal

Uruguay

