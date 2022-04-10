Skip to main content
Police Investigating Cristiano Ronaldo Fan Incident at Everton As New Video Emerges

New video has emerged showing Cristiano Ronaldo lashing out at a fan at Everton’s Goodison Park on Saturday. 

On Sunday, Merseyside Police confirmed that it is investigating the incident in which Ronaldo allegedly knocked a boy’s phone out of his hand, which occurred after Manchester United’s 1–0 loss to relegation-threatened Everton.

As players were leaving the pitch at 2:30 p.m., it was reported that a boy was assaulted by one of the away team as they left the pitch,” Merseyside Police said in a statement Sunday. “Inquiries are under way and officers are currently working with Everton Football Club to review CCTV (video) footage and are carrying out extensive witness enquiries to establish if an offense has taken place.”

On Saturday, Ronaldo issued an apology on Instagram offering to invite the fan to a game at Old Trafford. 

“It’s never easy to deal with emotions in difficult moments such as the one we are facing,” Ronaldo said. “Nevertheless, we always have to be respectful, patient and set the example for all the youngsters who love the beautiful game.

“I would like to apologize for my outburst and, if possible, I would like to invite this supporter to watch a game at Old Trafford as a sign of fair-play and sportsmanship.”

On Saturday, Manchester United also announced that it was investigating the incident.

Manchester United currently sit in seventh place, six points behind fourth-place Tottenham. Last week, ESPN reported that the club was finalizing a deal to name Ajax’s Erik ten Hag as its next manager

