Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer

Luka Modrić Helps Save Real Madrid With Incredible Assist vs. Chelsea

With Real Madrid facing Champions League elimination and a night of embarrassment at the Bernabéu, Luka Modrić delivered one of the defining moment’s of the club’s season.

The 36-year-old Croatian sensation lofted an outside-of-the-boot assist to Rodrygo for the 80th-minute goal that brought its Champions League quarterfinal vs. Chelsea level on aggregate at 4–4 and set the stage for the 5–4 extra-time triumph that would unfold.  

Rodrygo had been in for two minutes before making his immediate impact. The sequence started when David Alaba intercepted N’Golo Kanté’s ball that was intended to be sent down the right channel, in behind Real Madrid’s defense. Alaba headed it down for another substitute, veteran Brazilian fullback Marcelo, who found Modrić in space. The midfield wizard didn’t hesitate, lofting the ball off the outside of his right foot for Rodrygo, and the 21-year-old Brazilian made good on it with a first-time finish that beat Edouard Mendy.

Real Madrid had blown a two-goal aggregate lead that it carried after a first-leg win in London and trailed at that point, but Karim Benzema’s extra-time header—his fourth goal of the tie—wound up sending Real through to the semifinals, where it will face either Manchester City or Atlético Madrid.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Alex Rodriguez at Super Bowl LIV.
Extra Mustard

‘KayRod’ Broadcast Saw Around 10.7% of ‘Sunday Night Baseball’ Viewers

This percentage equals the amount of viewers the “Manningcast” saw each week during NFL season, even though they brought in more viewers overall.

By Madison Williams
Brooklyn Nets forward Ben Simmons sits on the bench during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
NBA

Steve Nash Says No New Update on Ben Simmons’s Nets Debut

The coach says his All-Star guard hasn’t been running full speed and has plenty of bench marks to clear.

By Wilton Jackson
New York Yankees former player Paul O'Neill
Extra Mustard

Report: Paul O’Neill Calls Yankees Games from Home in Ohio

The analyst is reportedly unvaccinated causing him to not work physically in the booth.

By Madison Williams
kevin durant (1)
NBA

Kevin Durant Explains Why He’d Choose Joel Embiid as NBA MVP

It’s been a thrilling three-horse race for NBA MVP this season between Embiid, Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Durant is giving the nod to the Sixers big man.

By Nick Selbe
Karim Benzema stuns Chelsea in extra time
Soccer

How Real Madrid Outlasted Chelsea in a UCL Quarterfinal for the Ages

After an instant classic at the Bernabéu, it’s Real Madrid that’s going through, while Chelsea is left to confront its uncertain future.

By Jonathan Wilson
USATSI_18057417
MMA

Gilbert Burns 'Not Done' With Khamzat Chimaev

"I will see him again," Burns told MMA Underground after Saturday's defeat at UFC 273.

By John Morgan, MMA Underground
The helmet of Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz sits on display for his introductory press conference at Inova Sports Performance Center Auditorium.
Play
NFL

Congress Pens Letter About Commanders’ Alleged Financial Misconduct

The Committee of Oversight and Reform sent the Federal Trade Commission an explosive letter detailing its new findings into Washington.

By Daniela Perez
Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema celebrates his extra-time goal vs. Chelsea.
Play
Soccer

Benzema’s Extra-Time Winner vs. Chelsea Sends Real Madrid to UCL Semis

After the Spanish giants blew a 3–1 aggregate lead, French star Karim Benzema scored the winning goal in extra time to eliminate the defending European champion.

By Andrew Gastelum