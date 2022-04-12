On one of Spain’s most hallowed soccer grounds, Chelsea is close to discovering the proper English translation of La Remontada.

After Karim Benezema’s 25-minute hat trick at Stamford Bridge seemed to bury the defending European champion with a 3–1 aggregate, Chelsea made sure to bring some away fireworks of its own.

In the 15th minute, Mason Mount cut the aggregate lead to just one when he followed up Timo Werner’s chipped pass by curling a shot into the back of the net to heap pressure on Real Madrid.

Coming out of the halftime break, Chelsea looked determined for an equalizer and found it courtesy of Antonio Rüdiger. On a corner in the 51st minute, Mount found the center back with a pinpoint cross as Rüdiger delivered with a powerful header to add a massive spark to Chelsea’s comeback attempt.

Just minutes later, the Blues ran off into the corner in raucous celebration after Marcos Alonso appeared to give Chelsea the aggregate lead. But after a VAR review, the match officials called off the goal as Alonso appeared to handle the ball before sending the chance into the back of the net with a powerful volley.

The gravity of Alonso’s goal appeared to wake Real Madrid from its slumber. In the 66th minute, Benzema nearly notched his fourth goal of the tie when his header glanced off the crossbar.

But Chelsea wouldn’t have to wait long to take the lead with Werner providing the heroics in the 76th minute. The German international, who received the start over Christian Pulisic, danced around the Real penalty area while sending defenders to the ground before seeing his shot deflected into goal for the 4–3 aggregate lead.

But the entertaining tie was far from over. Rodrygo would pull one back for Real Madrid with a stunning volley on a long cross in the 80th minute to level the aggregate score. The goal was set up by an exquisite outside-of-the-boot pass from Luka Modrić, setting the stage for a furious finish.

After a pressure-packed final 10 minutes, which included two close chances from Pulisic, the match headed to extra time with at least 30 more minutes needed to determine who advances to the semifinals.

