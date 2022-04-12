Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer
What Epic Comebacks in the Champions League Quarterfinal Second Legs Could Be Ahead?
What Epic Comebacks in the Champions League Quarterfinal Second Legs Could Be Ahead?

Real Madrid Forces Extra Time After Chelsea’s Furious Champions League Comeback

On one of Spain’s most hallowed soccer grounds, Chelsea is close to discovering the proper English translation of La Remontada. 

After Karim Benezema’s 25-minute hat trick at Stamford Bridge seemed to bury the defending European champion with a 3–1 aggregate, Chelsea made sure to bring some away fireworks of its own. 

In the 15th minute, Mason Mount cut the aggregate lead to just one when he followed up Timo Werner’s chipped pass by curling a shot into the back of the net to heap pressure on Real Madrid. 

Coming out of the halftime break, Chelsea looked determined for an equalizer and found it courtesy of Antonio Rüdiger. On a corner in the 51st minute, Mount found the center back with a pinpoint cross as Rüdiger delivered with a powerful header to add a massive spark to Chelsea’s comeback attempt.  

Just minutes later, the Blues ran off into the corner in raucous celebration after Marcos Alonso appeared to give Chelsea the aggregate lead. But after a VAR review, the match officials called off the goal as Alonso appeared to handle the ball before sending the chance into the back of the net with a powerful volley. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The gravity of Alonso’s goal appeared to wake Real Madrid from its slumber. In the 66th minute, Benzema nearly notched his fourth goal of the tie when his header glanced off the crossbar. 

But Chelsea wouldn’t have to wait long to take the lead with Werner providing the heroics in the 76th minute. The German international, who received the start over Christian Pulisic, danced around the Real penalty area while sending defenders to the ground before seeing his shot deflected into goal for the 4–3 aggregate lead. 

But the entertaining tie was far from over. Rodrygo would pull one back for Real Madrid with a stunning volley on a long cross in the 80th minute to level the aggregate score. The goal was set up by an exquisite outside-of-the-boot pass from Luka Modrić, setting the stage for a furious finish.

After a pressure-packed final 10 minutes, which included two close chances from  Pulisic, the match headed to extra time with at least 30 more minutes needed to determine who advances to the semifinals. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Villarreal-bayern-UCL
Play
Soccer

Villarreal Stuns Bayern, Advances to UCL Semifinals

First Juventus, now Bayern Munich. Villarreal is proving to be the giant killer in this season’s Champions League.

By Avi Creditor
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6)
Extra Mustard

Max Kellerman Agrees with LeBron James as Lakers Coach Idea

The ESPN host liked a caller’s idea of the 37-year-old taking over the head coaching position.

By Madison Williams
The helmet of Washington Commanders quarterback Carson Wentz sits on display for his introductory press conference at Inova Sports Performance Center Auditorium.
Play
NFL

Commanders Accused of Pattern of Financial Misconduct

The Committee of Oversight and Reform sent the Federal Trade Commission an explosive letter detailing their new findings into Washington.

By Daniela Perez
phil castellini
MLB

Reds President on Calls to Sell Team: ‘Be Careful What You Ask For’

Amid calls from fans to sell the team, Phil Castellini took a defensive stance and sent a message to fans that there would be no ownership changes.

By Nick Selbe
Jaden Rashada
Play
College Football

Vizzina Commitment to Clemson Impacts Remaining Quarterback Recruiting Dominoes

Dabo Swinney gets his 2023 QB recruit while Arch Manning, Dante Moore dictate remaining dominoes at the position

By John Garcia Jr.
Drake smiles while sitting courtside during a game betweeen the Heat and the Hawks.
Extra Mustard

Stafford Buys Two Los Angeles Homes From Drake

The Rams quarterback purchased the houses from the hip-hop star for well over the asking price.

By Zach Koons
Stephen Curry on the bench for the Warriors.
Play
NBA

Stephen Curry Uncertain for Game 1 Against Nuggets

He missed the last 12 games of the season with a sprained ligament and bone bruise in his left foot.

By Joseph Salvador
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) controls the ball against Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa.
Play
NBA

Debating the Most Disappointing Teams This Season

Lakers. Nets. Knicks. Blazers. Which teams didn't live up to expectations?

By Chris Mannix and Howard Beck