Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer
U.S. Men's National Team Draws England in Group B of the 2022 World Cup
U.S. Men's National Team Draws England in Group B of the 2022 World Cup

USMNT Completes June Schedule By Booking Uruguay Friendly

The U.S. men’s national team’s June window is fully booked, with a date against World Cup-bound Uruguay the final piece of the puzzle.

The window, which is the penultimate gathering for the U.S. prior to the start of the World Cup in November, will comprise two friendlies and two Concacaf Nations League group games. It opens June 1 in Cincinnati against another World Cup-bound squad, 24th-ranked Morocco, before heading south to Kansas City, Kan., where the U.S. and La Celeste will meet at Sporting Kansas City’s Children’s Mercy Park on June 5.

Uruguay is the 13th-ranked team in the world—two places higher than the U.S. in the most recent FIFA ranking, which was used to determine the pots for the World Cup draw—and won its last four World Cup qualifiers to surge into a place in Qatar after Diego Alonso replaced longtime manager Óscar Tabárez. Some of Tabárez’s stalwart figures still remain, though, with Luis Suárez and Edinson Cavani among five players with over 100 caps still in the picture. The matchup comes as little surprise, with Uruguay already in the U.S. to face Mexico in Arizona three days prior to meeting Gregg Berhalter’s side. The two teams have met just twice in the last 20 years, with the U.S. winning a 2002 friendly 2–1 (current U.S. Soccer sporting director Earnie Stewart and USMNT general manager Brian McBride started), while the two played to a 1–1 friendly draw in Sept. 2019.

“We’re looking forward to facing another high-level opponent that is also preparing for the World Cup. Uruguay has some world-class talent and is one of the top teams in South America,” Berhalter said in a statement. “These are the kinds of opportunities we need to continue to grow as a group and set ourselves up to be successful in Qatar.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The degree of difficulty should dip for the subsequent two matches for the U.S. in the June window. The first comes against 170th-ranked Grenada in Austin, Texas, to open the U.S.’s Nations League title defense, and it’s followed by a trip to face 74th-ranked El Salvador. Given the scarcity of international windows before the World Cup, it’s expected that a first-choice group will be called in, but just who of that group is available remains to be seen. Gio Reyna, Sergiño Dest and Chris Richards are all recovering from injuries, while Weston McKennie has yet to return from injury for Juventus and goalkeeper Matt Turner has yet to play this MLS season after suffering a foot injury.

The U.S. has one more camp after the summer, in September, and it’s been reported that the preference is for it to take place in Europe. The U.S. knows it will face England and Iran at the World Cup, but its first group opponent has not yet been determined. It will be one of Wales, Scotland and Ukraine, with the UEFA playoffs that will decide it taking place on June 1 and 5 while the U.S. is gathered in camp.

More Soccer Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

WNBA center Brittney Griner looks on while warming up before a game.
WNBA

State Department: Griner’s Release Is ‘Top Priority,’

Russian state media recently reported the WNBA star’s detention will last through at least May 19.

By Zach Koons
Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young (11) brings the ball up the court during the second half of game one of the first round for the 2022 NBA playoffs.
Play
NBA

Three Offseason Questions for Trae Young and the Hawks

Where does Atlanta go from here after losing to the Heat? Here are some questions the franchise must answer this offseason.

By Rohan Nadkarni
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) celebrates with teammates after completing a touchdown pass making him the all time leader in touchdown passes in the first quarter during their football game Saturday, December 25, 2021, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin Green Bay Packers center Lucas Patrick (62) Green Bay Packers offensive tackle Yosh Nijman (73) Gpg Packers Vs Browns 12252021 0002
NFL

Packers 2022 NFL Draft Picks: Who Green Bay Took Each Round

The team has a pair of first-round picks after the Davante Adams trade this offseason.

By Dan Lyons
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon winds up to throw.
College Football

Report: Baylor’s 2021 Starting QB Enters Transfer Portal

The decision comes after Dave Aranda named a starter for the 2022 season.

By Dan Lyons
AEW's Tony Khan appears on Dynamite to announce a joint pay-per-view with New Japan Pro-Wrestling
Play
Wrestling

How WWE Almost Closed AEW’s ‘Forbidden Door’ to New Japan

Long before AEW and NJPW announced a joint pay-per-view, WWE was engaged in discussions with the Japanese promotion.

By Justin Barrasso
George Russell, Imola 2022
Play
Racing

Mercedes Faces Questions, Russell Endures Pain Due to ‘Bouncing’

Lewis Hamilton’s car is ‘undriveable’ and now, the younger teammate is experiencing chest and back pain after worst weekend of porpoising yet.

By Madeline Coleman
Draymond Green playing for the Warriors.
Play
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green Blasts Bill Simmons’s Jalen Green Take

During a podcast, Simmons had some harsh words for Rockets rookie Jalen Green.

By Joseph Salvador
Mohamed Salah and Arnaut Danjuma are set to face off in Champions League
Play
Soccer

LIVE: Liverpool, Villarreal Open UCL Semifinals at Anfield

Follow along as the two sides battle at Anfield with eyes on a place in the May 28 final in Paris.

By Andrew Gastelum