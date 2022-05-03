Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer
Surprise Champions League Semifinalist Villarreal Continues Toppling European Giants
Surprise Champions League Semifinalist Villarreal Continues Toppling European Giants

Klopp’s Commitment Fortifies Liverpool’s Outlook for the Future

Liverpool has come a long way since Jürgen Klopp’s arrival, and his contract extension, coupled with the club’s structure, only underscores how bright the coming years can be.

Jürgen Klopp had always seemed clear he would leave Liverpool in 2024 when he will be 57, largely it seemed because he felt putting a cap on his reign would help avoid the sort of staleness that contributed to his struggles in his final season at Borussia Dortmund. From that perspective the news last week that he had signed an extension to ’26 came as a surprise. But on the other hand, when everything is going this well, why would you want to leave?

What Klopp has achieved at Liverpool is extraordinary, and all the more so given it has been done on a (relatively) restricted budget. Liverpool is a super club and is complicit in the skewing of football’s finances so that only a handful can compete, but there are gradations. Since Klopp arrived in October 2015, Liverpool has spent a net £225 million and yet it is able to go toe-to-toe with Manchester City, which, in that same period, has spent a net £606 million.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp

As Liverpool faces Villarreal in the Champions League semifinals, a glance at the lineup from six years ago, when the sides met in the Europa League semifinals near the end of Klopp’s first season, is instructive. From Liverpool’s starting lineups, only two players remain: Roberto Firmino and James Milner, although Jordan Henderson, Divock Origi and Joe Gomez missed the second leg through injury.

But it’s the disparity in the qualities of the sides between then and now that is so striking. The Liverpool of six years ago was very clearly an upper Premier League side rather than a potential European champion. Current goalkeeper Alisson is a level above Simon Mignolet; Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson are on another level compared to Nathaniel Clyne and Albert Moreno at fullback; Virgil van Dijk and Joël Matip or Ibrahima Konaté are far more solid than Dejan Lovren and Kolo Touré in central defense. The biggest creative star of that earlier side was Philippe Coutinho. Would any Liverpool fan swap him, even at his notional peak, for the current iterations of Sadio Mané or Luis Díaz?

Watch Liverpool online in Champions League games with fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

Those net transfer figures are, of course, conditioned by the sale of Coutinho, and by Barcelona’s desperation to spend the money it had received for Neymar. But still, Liverpool had to deal with losing a player many had thought it could build its future around, and it had to spend the money well. As Tottenham showed after the sale of Gareth Bale, it’s very easy to squander a transfer windfall. But Liverpool has found a structure that works.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

There were the signings of Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak last season, but those were cheap emergency signings to try to cover a freakish series of injuries to central defenders, but otherwise it feels that every signing Liverpool has made for years has been a good one. Who was the last player who arrived for any kind of substantial fee who has not been a success? Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, perhaps, but he suffered a serious knee injury. Christian Benteke, brought in for £42 million in the summer of 2015—pre-Klopp—is probably the last. That speaks of a remarkable efficiency and harmony between the scouting, recruitment and coaching arms of the club.

The other obvious difference between now and that last Villarreal tie is the comparative strength in depth. Back then, the bench was completed with two goalkeepers, Danny Ward and Brad Smith, and Spanish midfielder Pedro Chirivella (a total of eight Liverpool starts between them). These days, the likes of Takumi Minamino and Harvey Elliott have a desperate fight even to be named as a substitute.

Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah and Jurgen Klopp

That has a knock-on effect. Mohamed Salah and Mané are out of contract after next season. Both have—not unreasonably, given they could probably double their salaries elsewhere—sought a significant wage rise. Liverpool would still probably rather keep them, but now the club can set a limit, as it has no need to break its salary structure. In Diogo Jota and Díaz, there are replacements already in situ. And Salah and Mané, perhaps, will look at the structure around them, at a team in which they fit perfectly and a squad that has depth in all positions—with the vast majority of the core under contract through at least 2024—and wonder where they could go that would offer such an exciting environment, or what wages could compensate for leaving one of the greatest of all club sides in what, even after the successes of the past three years, could still be its greatest period.

Klopp extending his deal may help clarify the thinking. In six years he has transformed the club. The next two or three years are when the benefits should be harvested, starting Tuesday in Spain with what should be progression to a third Champions League final in five years. A historic quadruple remains in play. Klopp likes how the future looks. Others may join him.

More Soccer Coverage:

Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook
Play
Extra Mustard

Athletes Go All Out for Met Gala Looks—Especially Russell Westbrook

The Lakers guard topped all athlete looks at the event.

By Jimmy Traina
New York Mets starting pitcher Chris Bassitt reacts as Atlanta Braves’ Austin Riley runs the bases after hitting a home run during the fourth inning of a baseball game Monday, May 2, 2022, in New York.
Extra Mustard

Umpire Apologizes to Mets Pitcher Between Innings After Blowing Call

After missing what should have been a called third strike, home plate umpire Chad Fairchild owned up to his mistake.

By Nick Selbe
Aug 12, 2021; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert and Seattle Storm forward Breanna Stewart (30) pose with the MVP trophy after a victory by Seattle over the Connecticut Sun during the Inaugural WNBA Commissioners Cup Championship Game at Footprint Center.
Play
WNBA

Five Biggest Questions Ahead of 2022 WNBA Season

Will Seattle be the team to beat? Or will a healthy Elena Delle Donne vault Washington up the standings? Evaluating that and more ahead of the 2022 season.

By Ben Pickman
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, front, of Greece, drives past Boston Celtics center Al Horford, top, in the second half of Game 1 in the second round of the NBA Eastern Conference playoff series, Sunday, May 1, 2022, in Boston.
Play
Betting

Bucks-Celtics, Warriors-Grizzlies Game 2 Bets

Bets and analysis for Tuesday’s Game 2 of the NBA playoffs featuring the Celtics welcoming the Bucks and the Grizzlies hosting the Warriors.

By Kyle Wood
Bam Adebayo shoots a fadeaway jumper over Paul Reed
Play
NBA

SI:AM | The Heat Did Not Mess Around

They look like a real title contender.

By Dan Gartland
USATSI_15962351
MMA

Rose Namajunas Looks to Rewrite History at UFC 274

With the taste of defeat to Carla Esparza still lingering nearly eight years later, the two-time strawweight champ enters Saturday's rematch more motivated than ever.

By Justin Barrasso
Baylor Scheierman
College Basketball

Inside the Highs and Lows of the Transfer Portal

College basketball's infamous portal serves as a fun business for players, point of stress for coaches.

By Jason Jordan
A.J. Brown smiles and puts up a peace sign with his right hand while walking off the field.
Play
NFL

A.J. Brown Says Jalen Hurts Pushed Eagles to Trade for Him

The Philadelphia quarterback supposedly lobbied the team to strike a deal for the wide receiver during the 2022 NFL draft.

By Zach Koons