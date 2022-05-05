Skip to main content
Where Things Stand With Kylian Mbappe’s Future Amid Conflicting Reports of PSG Deal

What began as a potentially groundbreaking report about Kylian Mbappé agreeing to a new contract Thursday only ended in more confusion. But in the end, it was a return to the status quo: Mbappé is still a PSG player and his current contract runs out in June. 

French newspaper Le Parisien reported on Thursday that Mbappé and PSG had agreed in principle to a new contract. The reported details listed a two-year extension worth roughly €50 million ($52.7 million) per year along with a €100 million signing bonus and an option for an additional year.

But within an hour, multiple reports emerged pulling back the initial story. Spanish outlet Marca quoted Mbappé’s mother, Fayza Lamari, as saying Real Madrid “is still the first option.” 

Meanwhile, transfer market expert Fabrizio Romano tweeted that Mbappé’s mother shut down the Le Parisien report of an agreement with her son and PSG in a statement: “There’s NO agreement in principle with Paris Saint-Germain or any other club. Discussions around Kylian’s future continue in great serenity to allow him to make the best choice, in the respect of all the parties.” 

Last week, PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino said that he and Mbappé would both return to the club for next season, although the answer seemed forced in order to answer a persistent reporter at a press conference. 

Almost exactly a month ago, Mbappé said that had yet to decide on his future and was taking his time to do so as not to “get it wrong.” 

Leonardo, PSG’s sporting director, has long held firm that the club is doing everything it can to keep the French star, saying in March that a deal was still possible

The 23-year-old forward caused a stir last summer when he asked to leave PSG with an eye toward moving to his childhood favorite Real Madrid. He has since been linked with a free transfer to the Spanish giants when his current contract expires in June. 

