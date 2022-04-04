With two goals and three assists Sunday against Lorient, Kylian Mbappé put together one of his best performances in a PSG uniform. But for PSG fans, the best news may have come in what the 23-year-old said afterward.

Mbappé is out of contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. But the French star confirmed that if he had made a decision about his future, he would have announced it already.

“I haven’t decided about my future yet,” Mbappé said, per ESPN. “I’m cool. I want to take my time because I don’t want to get it wrong. I am thinking about it because there are new elements–lots of things, new parameters.

“[There are] a lot of parameters to take in consideration. I’m trying to figure it out with my family so I take the right decision.”

The forward also acknowledged that he could stay in Paris with PSG reportedly offering a massive contract to counter Real’s interest. Last year, Mbappé admitted to asking to leave PSG, but Real was never able to close a deal.

What followed has been a career individual year with PSG (23 goals and 17 assists in 35 games in all competitions) while the French giants struggled on Europe’s biggest stage. Meanwhile, Sunday’s 5–1 win marked the first time that Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar each scored in the same game for PSG.

Last month, PSG limped out of the Champions League by blowing a 2–0 aggregate lead to Real Madrid in the final 30 minutes of the second leg. Mbappé provided both PSG goals in the tie against his suitors, but Karim Benzema stole the show with a second-half hat trick to see PSG eliminated in the round of 16.

Mbappé’s quotes fall in line with what PSG sporting director Leonardo announced last month, saying that he believed the club had a chance at signing Mbappé to a new contract.



More Soccer Coverage: