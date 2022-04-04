Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
SOCCER
Sports Illustrated home
NFLNBACFBCBBMLBSOCCERWNBAGOLFNHLMMAFANTASYBETTINGSI SportsbookWhat's on TV
SUBSCRIBE
Search
Soccer

Kylian Mbappé on PSG Stay: ‘I Haven’t Decided About My Future Yet’

With two goals and three assists Sunday against Lorient, Kylian Mbappé put together one of his best performances in a PSG uniform. But for PSG fans, the best news may have come in what the 23-year-old said afterward. 

Mbappé is out of contract at the end of the season and has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid. But the French star confirmed that if he had made a decision about his future, he would have announced it already.

“I haven’t decided about my future yet,” Mbappé said, per ESPN. “I’m cool. I want to take my time because I don’t want to get it wrong. I am thinking about it because there are new elements–lots of things, new parameters. 

“[There are] a lot of parameters to take in consideration. I’m trying to figure it out with my family so I take the right decision.”

The forward also acknowledged that he could stay in Paris with PSG reportedly offering a massive contract to counter Real’s interest. Last year, Mbappé admitted to asking to leave PSG, but Real was never able to close a deal. 

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

What followed has been a career individual year with PSG (23 goals and 17 assists in 35 games in all competitions) while the French giants struggled on Europe’s biggest stage. Meanwhile, Sunday’s 5–1 win marked the first time that Mbappé, Lionel Messi and Neymar each scored in the same game for PSG.

Last month, PSG limped out of the Champions League by blowing a 2–0 aggregate lead to Real Madrid in the final 30 minutes of the second leg. Mbappé provided both PSG goals in the tie against his suitors, but Karim Benzema stole the show with a second-half hat trick to see PSG eliminated in the round of 16.  

Mbappé’s quotes fall in line with what PSG sporting director Leonardo announced last month, saying that he believed the club had a chance at signing Mbappé to a new contract. 

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

Trever Jackson
Play
College Football

12 Prospects Who Impressed at the ESPN 300 Elite Underclassmen Camp

Sunday camp in the Sunshine State provides latest look at IMG Academy stars, sleeper recruits alike

By John Garcia Jr.
Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid reacts after dunking and getting fouled during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, in Philadelphia.
NBA

Joel Embiid Believes He’s Done Enough to Win MVP

The Sixers star posted his 11th 40-point, 10-rebound performance of the season on Sunday night.

By Mike McDaniel
Jul 18, 2021; Sandwich, England, GBR; Jon Rahm plays his shot from the ninth tee during the final round of the Open Championship golf tournament.
Play
Betting

2022 Masters Bets: Chalk, Value Picks, Odds and Predictions

The field for the 2022 Masters Tournament is set and these are the golfers to consider when placing your wagers.

By Shawn Childs
mmqb-040422
Play
NFL

MMQB: Who Knew About Bruce Arians’s Retirement, and When

The Bucs kept the circle of trust tight—and it included Tom Brady. Plus, coaches’ takes on the new OT rules, Bobby Wagner, Xavien Howard and more.

By Albert Breer
dCOVsouthcarolinaWIN_HZ
Play
College Basketball

Dawn Staley’s Holistic Approach Defines a Team That Couldn’t Be Stopped

South Carolina dominated all season under a coach who prioritized culture and took the time to build up every player.

By Emma Baccellieri
lvg
Soccer

Netherlands Coach van Gaal Reveals He Has Prostate Cancer

The former Manchester United manager said he still plans to coach the Oranje at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

By Associated Press
UConn coach Geno Auriemma
Play
College Basketball

After Turbulent Year, UConn Left Still Chasing a Return to the Top

The Huskies navigated an irregular season just to get to the title game, but their championship drought goes on.

By Ben Pickman
duke-kansas-preview
Play
College Basketball

Expert Picks for the Men’s National Title Game

Kansas or North Carolina? The SI college hoops staff makes its predictions.

By SI Staff