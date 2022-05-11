Skip to main content
Christian Pulisic Caps Impressive Chelsea Sequence With Goal vs. Leeds

It may have been a rocky week for Christian Pulisic at Chelsea, but it’s nothing that scoring can’t fix. 

In the 55th minute Wednesday, the U.S. men’s national team star doubled Chelsea’s lead over Leeds, which is managed by a fellow American, Jesse Marsch. A Romelu Lukaku goal capped the 3–0 win, which trims Leeds’ already-thin margin for error in the fight against relegation and sends Chelsea to within a result of clinching a Champions League berth for next season. 

Pulisic’s goal was both a product of an early red card to Leeds winger Daniel James and Chelsea’s impressive buildup play. With Leeds down a man and backed into its own half, Chelsea completed eight passes, switching the field before attacking through the center. 

The last pass from Mason Mount, who scored the opening goal of the match, was the cherry on top as he drew two defenders and back-heeled into Pulisic’s path. Pulisic then switched the ball onto his left and unleashed a low curling shot into the bottom corner of the net for his sixth Premier League goal of the season.  

Pulisic entered the weekend having played only 112 minutes combined in Chelsea’s previous eight league games. The lack of playing time led his father to send a seemingly passive-aggressive tweet that seemed to ruffle some feathers. 

“The sad thing is he loves this club, teammates, and London … puts his heart and soul into being a pro. Onwards and upwards my boy … big six months ahead,” Mark Pulisic tweeted after a loss to Everton, before later deleting it. 

However, manager Thomas Tuchel didn’t seem fazed by it, saying, “Between me and Christian exists zero problem.”

Tuchel then started Pulisic in the weekend draw with Wolves, where the U.S. international recorded an assist. His goal Wednesday was his first since April 24, when he scored a 90th-minute match-winner vs. West Ham

