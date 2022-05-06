Skip to main content
Tuchel Says ‘Zero Problem’ With Pulisic After U.S. Star’s Father Tweets Frustrations

LONDON (AP) — Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has insisted there is “zero problem” between him and Christian Pulisic after recent comments made by the United States forward’s father.

Mark Pulisic expressed disappointment after Chelsea's 1-0 loss to Everton on Sunday, when his son played 22 minutes as a second-half substitute.

The player's father wrote on Twitter: “The sad thing is he loves this club, teammates, and London. ... puts his heart and soul into being a pro. Onwards and upwards my boy ... big six months ahead.” He later deleted it.

During a news conference on Friday, Tuchel was asked about his relationship with Christian Pulisic, who has battled all season for starts.

"I am not concerned if a father (says) that the player does not love me,” Tuchel said.

Frustration with playing time was normal, the German said.

“But like every manager we have our reasons to choose a lineup and we have our reasons to go for players in the first XI,” he said. "And you will never see on this kind of level of competition happy faces from players who are not selected.

“Between me and Christian exists zero problem."

Third-placed Chelsea hosts Wolverhampton on Saturday in the English Premier League.

