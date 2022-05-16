Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Klopp Says ’No Doubt’ Salah, Van Dijk Will Play in Champions League Final

Liverpool fans can breathe a sigh of relief. 

Manager Jürgen Klopp confirmed Monday that star forward Mohamed Salah and vital center back Virgil van Dijk will be fit and ready to play in the Champions League final after both limped off from Saturday’s FA Cup final triumph vs. Chelsea.

Both players will miss Tuesday’s Premier League match at Southampton, where a defeat would clinch the title for Manchester City with a game to play, but they could feature in Sunday’s league finale vs. Wolves and will certainly be fit for the May 28 European final vs. Real Madrid in Paris, barring any setbacks along the way.

“They are both O.K. So, the target would be for both that they can be involved again on the weekend,” Klopp said at his pre-match press conference. “Properly involved, bench or whatever and a few minutes or start, I don’t know, we will see that, because that would then be perfect for the game [Champions League final].

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

“But if not then we take each day afterwards. But we are very positive, or [have] no doubt about the final. I’m pretty realistic about the Wolves game, but tomorrow rather not.”

Salah was forced out vs. Chelsea in the 33rd minute with an apparent groin strain, while van Dijk came off after 90 minutes before exiting prior to extra time with a muscle injury of his own.

Liverpool is seeking a cup treble after already having won the League Cup and FA Cup. It remains alive in the quest for an unprecedented quadruple but would only be able to pass Man City for the title with some help from Steven Gerrard’s Aston Villa, which plays at the Etihad in the season finale.

More Soccer Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Arsenal-Newcastle
Soccer

Arsenal Falls at Newcastle, Tilts Top-Four Race Toward Spurs

Disaster struck the Gunners at St James’ Park, and now they need a win and a load of help from last-place Norwich to return to the Champions League.

By Associated Press
Lil Wayne sitting in the front row of a Suns game.
Play
Extra Mustard

Mark Cuban Trolls Lil Wayne After Tweet About Luka Doncic

The Mavericks owner tweeted a picture of the rapper along with some of his own song lyrics.

By Joseph Salvador
The Premier League season is winding down
Play
Soccer

The Premier League’s Key Remaining Races, Table Scenarios

Plenty in the Premier League is settled already, but there are still some season-defining games—ones that will have an impact on next season, too—in the home stretch.

By Avi Creditor
Suns head coach Monty Williams reacts during the fourth quarter of a game.
Play
NBA

Suns HC Williams Rips Patrick Beverley for Chris Paul Comments

The Suns coach barely dignified the Timberwolves point guard’s earlier remarks with a response.

By Zach Koons
Coleen Rooney testifies vs. Rebekah Vardy
Soccer

Rooney Testifies in Wagatha Christie Libel Trial

Rebekah Vardy sued Coleen Rooney for libel after their infamous incident on social media, with the latter carrying out a sting to uncover who was leaking stories to tabloids.

By Associated Press
Todd-Boehly-Chelsea-Sale-Update
Soccer

U.K. Government Yet to Approve Chelsea Sale to Boehly

Roman Abramovich’s sanction-induced sale of the club is not yet at the finish line, and time is of the essence.

By Associated Press
Oct 15, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles the ball around Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the second half at FTX Arena.
Play
Betting

NBA Eastern Conference Finals Betting Preview: Celtics Favored Over No. 1 Heat

Betting analysis for the Eastern Conference finals between No. 1 Miami and No. 2 Boston. The Celtics are favored at SI Sportsbook to win the series.

By Kyle Wood
Drew Brees takes a selfie with fans before the game between the Chiefs and Steelers.
Play
NFL

Saints Coach Says Team Hasn’t Discussed Return With Drew Brees

The former New Orleans quarterback caused a stir when he tweeted, “I may play football again.”

By Joseph Salvador