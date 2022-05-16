Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

U.K. Government Yet to Approve Chelsea Sale to Boehly

The British government has yet to approve the sale of Premier League club Chelsea to a consortium fronted by Los Angeles Dodgers part-owner Todd Boehly.

Outgoing Russian owner Roman Abramovich is not allowed to profit from the proceeds of the sale since he was sanctioned and his assets were frozen for his links to President Vladimir Putin after the invasion of Ukraine.

An update to the license allowing Chelsea to continue operating as a business is required from the government to approve the buyout. The club was put up for sale in March and a rapid process ended with Boehly's group being chosen as the new owner on May 6.

The license expires on May 31, and there's a risk to the club continuing to operate if an agreement cannot be reached over the structure of the sale.

Chelsea issued a statement this month from an unnamed spokesperson for Abramovich saying he would not ask to be repaid loans of 1.6 billion pounds ($2 billion). The government still wants those proceeds placed in a frozen account before being sure they will eventually go to charity.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Abramovich said he hopes the proceeds of the 2.5 billion-pound ($3.1 billion) sale will go to charitable causes, having previously said they would go to help victims of the war in Ukraine. The government wants assurances that Abramovich will not have a say in the foundation that is planned.

The lack of announcement of the new ownership comes with Chelsea's season about to end without a men's domestic trophy after losing the FA Cup final to Liverpool on Saturday. The women's team did win its FA Cup final on Sunday.

Abramovich was forced to offload the club after he was targeted in the British government's crackdown on wealthy Russians with ties to Putin in February. Abramovich has not condemned the war.

After several rival bids were rejected, Chelsea agreed to a deal with a consortium that features Boehly along with Dodgers principal owner Mark Walter, Swiss billionaire Hansjorg Wyss, and funding from private equity firm Clearlake Capital.

More Soccer Coverage From Jonathan Wilson:

YOU MAY LIKE

Oct 15, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) dribbles the ball around Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler (22) during the second half at FTX Arena.
Play
Betting

NBA Eastern Conference Finals Betting Preview: Celtics Favored Over No. 1 Heat

Betting analysis for the Eastern Conference finals between No. 1 Miami and No. 2 Boston. The Celtics are favored at SI Sportsbook to win the series.

By Kyle Wood
Drew Brees takes a selfie with fans before the game between the Chiefs and Steelers.
Play
NFL

Saints Coach Says Team Hasn’t Discussed Return With Drew Brees

The former New Orleans quarterback caused a stir when he tweeted, “I may play football again.”

By Joseph Salvador
USMNT goalkeepers Matt Turner and Zack Steffen
Play
Soccer

U.S. Great Dempsey Suggests Loans for GKs Steffen, Turner

Zack Steffen is Man City’s backup, while Matt Turner is expected to be the same at Arsenal, putting the U.S. in a potential bind for the World Cup.

By Associated Press
Vegas Golden Knights coach Peter DeBoer leaves the ice after the first period of a preseason game.
NHL

Golden Knights Fire Coach Peter DeBoer After Missing Playoffs

Vegas announced the news on Monday after falling short of expectations this season.

By Zach Koons
sean payton (1)
Play
NFL

Sean Payton to Join Fox Studio Show in 2022, per Report

The former Saints coach is ready for the broadcasting world.

By Nick Selbe
Marcus Smart playing with the Celtics.
Play
NBA

Marcus Smart Questionable for Game 1 of ECF With Foot Sprain

He’s third on the team in scoring during the playoffs.

By Joseph Salvador
Russell Wilson does the Whip dance with Ciara at Kids' Choice Sports Awards IMAGE
Extra Mustard

Russell Wilson Tweets Support of Ciara After SI Swim Debut

Denver’s QB quarterback had a message for his wife after she was revealed as a cover model for the 2022 SI Swim Issue.

By Mike McDaniel
Deshaun Watson at a press conference for the Browns.
NFL

Report: NFL Officials to Meet With Deshaun Watson This Week

Cleveland’s quarterback could still face discipline for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.

By Joseph Salvador