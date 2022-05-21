Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer
Daily Cover: The Most Beautiful Thing
Daily Cover: The Most Beautiful Thing

Lyon Reclaims Women’s Champions League Title With Impressive Dismantling of Barcelona

Barcelona Femení entered Saturday’s UEFA Women’s Champions League final as the reigning European queens and on the heels of a perfect season in the Spanish league, but Lyon wasn’t buying the hype. As far as the French power is confirmed, the continent still belongs to them.

The now-eight-time European champions showed it Saturday in Turin, Italy, jumping out to a 3–0 lead in the final en route to a 3–1 triumph that restores the club’s place as the preeminent team on the continent. The 33-minute blitz to open the match was punctuated by U.S. women’s national team rising star Catarina Macario’s tap-in, which made her the first U.S. international to ever score in a European Champions League final. Both Macario and her USWNT teammate Lindsey Horan were in the Lyon XI for the match.

Amandine Henry set the tone with an absolute scorcher in the opening minutes, and it was followed soon after by a header from Ada Hegerberg, who added to her all-time record of goals in the competition with her 59th career tally.

Barcelona was able to pull one back before halftime through Alexia Putellas, with the reigning women’s Ballon d’Or winner providing some hope for the club’s title defense.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Barcelona came close to pulling within a goal in the 58th minute, when Patri channeled her inner Carli Lloyd and tried to lob the keeper from the center circle. Unlike Lloyd’s strike in the 2019 Women’s World Cup final, Patri’s clanged off the crossbar.

Barcelona confirmed its status last season with a rout of Chelsea in the final, seemingly learning its lesson and taking a step into the elite echelon after being humbled by Lyon in the 2019 final. In that game, Lyon scored in the fifth, 14th, 19th and 30th minutes, with Hegerberg tallying the last three for a history hat trick. Things marginally improved three years later, but Lyon clearly is not loosening its grip on its place in the pecking order without a fight.

The title is Lyon’s sixth in the last seven seasons and eighth in the last 12, with the club padding its record of all-time European triumphs on the women’s stage. 

More Soccer Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

Andrew Whitworth
Play
NFL

Andrew Whitworth Won’t Shut Door on Possible NFL Comeback

The Rams great: “You never say never.”

By Wilton Jackson
Tiger Woods
Golf

Twitter Reacts to Tiger Woods’s Ugly Scorecard on Saturday

Woods had a difficult day at the course during on moving day.

By Daniel Chavkin
CBS Sports broadcaster Jim Nantz
Extra Mustard

Jim Nantz Shares How He Coined His Signature ‘Hello Friends’

The CBS broadcaster has used the phrase at the beginning of every sporting event he’s covered for 20 years.

By Madison Williams
Sean Marks
NBA

Report: Lakers, Nets Execs Met at NBA Combine

As both franchises enter a period of transition this summer, team executives have reportedly met at the NBA Combine.

By Mike McDaniel
Kadarius Toney on the field for the New York Giants
Play
NFL

Giants’ Kadarius Toney Had Minor Knee Surgery, per Report

The Giants wideout is reportedly expected to be ready for training camp in July.

By Wilton Jackson
Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher (left) and Alabama coach Nick Saban (right) before the Alabama vs. Texas A&M game in Tuscaloosa, Ala.
College Football

Saban Doubles Down on Call for ‘Parity’ in College Athletics

The Alabama coach expanded on his comments regarding parity in college athletics as he appeared on ESPN+’s coverage of the PGA Championship on Saturday.

By Mike McDaniel
Steve Spurrier
Extra Mustard

Steve Spurrier Takes Shot at Fisher Over Saban Controversy

The former Florida and South Carolina coach is backing the Alabama coach in this feud.

By Daniel Chavkin
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson adjusts his tie during a press conference.
Play
NFL

Deshaun Watson’s Lawyer Shares Update on NFL’s Discipline Decision

The quarterback still faces 22 active civil lawsuits, and depending on the NFL’s investigation on him, he could be suspended for the 2022 season.

By Madison Williams