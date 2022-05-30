Skip to main content
Robert Lewandowski Confirms Transfer Request: ‘My Story With Bayern Has Come to an End’

Robert Lewandowski has called an end to his Bayern Munich career.

During a press conference with the Polish national team, the 33-year-old forward said that he wants to leave the German giants after eight successful years with the club and called for a simple resolution.

“My story at Bayern is over,” Lewandowski said. “After everything that has happened in recent months, I cannot imagine further good cooperation. Bayern is a serious club and I hope they will not keep me just because they can. A transfer is the best solution for all parties.”

Over the last month, Lewandowski informed the club of his intention to not sign a new contract with the club. However, several club officials have doubled down on the fact that Lewandowski still has one year left on his current deal. 

Meanwhile, the Polish striker has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona in recent weeks. If a transfer does come to fruition, Bayern may already have a forward lined up in Liverpool’s Sadio Mané, who is expected to leave the club with Bayern as the reported favorite to land him. 

The past two seasons has been nothing short of iconic for the striker. In 2020–21, Lewandowski broke Gerd Müller’s all-time Bundesliga single-season goalscoring record with 41 league goals. This season, Lewandowski scored 35 league goals as well as breaking a Bayern record by scoring in 19 consecutive games across all competitions. 

In all, Lewandowski has scored 344 goals in 375 games for the club. While with Bayern, he won eight Bundesliga titles, a Champions League trophy, five straight scoring titles, six Bundesliga Golden Boots and is currently the reigning The Best FIFA Men’s Player two times running. 

