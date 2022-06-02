The reigning European champion is coming for the U.S.’s up-and-coming goalkeeping prospect.

Real Madrid reportedly had an opening bid for 18-year-old Chicago Fire goalkeeper Gabriel Slonina rejected, with the player’s agent making it clear that Gaga, as he’s casually known, has his sights set on a move to the Bernabéu. Slonina, who recently pledged his international allegiance to the U.S. after being courted by Poland, has become a hot commodity, with Premier League clubs Chelsea and Wolves among those also reportedly trying to sign him.

But he apparently only has eyes for the Spanish capital, even though Belgian star Thibaut Courtois, who was sensational in last month’s Champions League final, is under contract until 2026.

"It should be an honor for Chicago, and MLS, to have Real Madrid take notice in one of their players," Slonina’s agent Jaime Garcia told MLSSoccer.com. "We are hoping Chicago can find an agreement with Real Madrid to realize Gabriel’s dream of playing for this club.

"With respect to other clubs and other offers—we’ve received many and we are gracious to those clubs—but you cannot say no to Real Madrid.”

It is certainly Chicago’s prerogative to do so if the bid submitted does not meet the club’s valuation, and with the summer transfer window open for a couple of months, there’s ample time for more back-and-forth if all parties are truly interested in making this happen.

Slonina, who is not part of the current U.S. national team group that is preparing for the World Cup with a pair of friendlies and a pair of Concacaf Nations League matches, is under contract with the Fire through the 2023 MLS season. He was omitted from U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter’s squad due to his current form with the Fire, which has been uncharacteristically shaky. The homegrown player signing emerged as the club’s starting goalkeeper last September and has nine clean sheets in 25 starts in MLS.

