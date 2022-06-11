If it were up to the U.S. men’s national team, it likely wouldn’t be continuing its World Cup preparations against FIFA’s 170th-ranked side. But that’s the hand it has been dealt as it begins its Concacaf Nations League title defense on Friday at Austin FC’s Q2 Stadium.

The U.S. faces Grenada in its last match on American soil before the World Cup begins in November, with roster hopefuls seeking to make an impression while the U.S. goes in search of three points. The top team in each of the four groups in Concacaf League A will reach the final four next year. It was that Nations League final four platform that helped serve as a springboard for this young U.S. group, with dramatic wins over Honduras and Mexico setting the foundation for the Gold Cup and World Cup qualifying success that would follow.

The U.S. enters on the heels of a win over Morocco and draw vs. Uruguay in a pair of friendlies against World Cup-bound teams, and after Friday’s bout vs. the Spice Boys and Tuesday night’s match in El Salvador, there will be just a pair of September friendlies in Europe against Asian competition standing between the U.S. and its World Cup group games.

In terms of the U.S.’s Nations League group, Grenada and El Salvador have already played each other twice, with El Salvador winning at home and the two sides drawing in St. George’s.

