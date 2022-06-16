The Cities and Stadiums That Will Host the 2026 World Cup in USA, Mexico and Canada

FIFA on Thursday evening unveiled the 16 cities that will host World Cup matches in 2026, selecting 11 markets in the U.S., two in Canada and three in Mexico. The announcement in New York City comes four years before the historic 23rd World Cup tournament, which will be the first hosted by three nations and the first with 48 participants.

The chosen American cities are Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, New York/New Jersey, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area (Santa Clara) and Seattle.

They’ll be joined by Toronto and Vancouver in Canada, and by Mexico City, Guadalajara and Monterrey in Mexico, which will be a World Cup host for a record third time.

No specific games—the opener, semifinals or final—were allocated Thursday. MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., has been pegged as the favorite to stage the World Cup decider.

"We will take our time with that decision. There are some discussions to go on, and we’ll certainly choose the best cities there as well for the opener and the final," FIFA president Gianni Infantino told Fox following the venue announcement.

Those eliminated from among the 22 final candidates were Baltimore, Cincinnati, Denver, Edmonton, Nashville and Orlando.

Infantino called Thursday’s event, “A day which we start realizing in North America that the biggest show on earth will come to this part of the world very soon. … It will create something incredible for this part of the world.”

The chosen cities will host an unprecedented 80 World Cup matches, with 60—including all games from the four quarterfinals on—expected to take place in the U.S. Mexico and Canada will stage 10 games each. The 48 qualifiers are expected to be drawn into 16 groups of three, with first and second place finishers advancing to a 32-team knockout stage.

The U.S., Canada and Mexico were awarded the right to stage the 2026 tournament four years ago in Moscow, where the North American bid outpolled Morocco’s by a two to one margin among FIFA member nations. Unlike the 1994 World Cup, FIFA is organizing the 2026 tournament and making the big decisions like Thursday’s. It’s running the show and collecting the revenue. The three national federations will take a secondary role.

Five of the 2026 cities also were among the nine host markets back in 1994, when the U.S. hosted the World Cup for the first time (Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York/New Jersey, San Francisco Bay). That tournament, the most recent staged in the Concacaf region, still holds the record for highest average and total attendance (the latter achieved despite featuring just 24 teams and 52 games).

Canada previously hosted the 2015 Women’s World Cup and the 2007 U-20 World Cup, among other events. Vancouver’s BC Place was the site of the 2015 Women’s World Cup final, which was won by the U.S. over Japan. In Mexico, the iconic Estadio Azteca will stage World Cup matches for the third time. The famously imposing venue is one of only two stadiums to host two men’s World Cup finals (Rio de Janeiro’s Maracanã is the other). Pelé and Brazil lifted the trophy at Azteca in 1970 and Diego Maradona and Argentina did the same 16 years later. Guadalajara’s Estadio Jalisco was the site of a 1986 semi between France and Germany and a 1970 semi between Brazil and Uruguay.

The 22 finalists (16 American) emerged from several rounds of evaluation that began during the candidacy phase back in 2017. The 2026 United Bid committee initially received 41 expressions of interest across the three co-hosts and pared those markets down in the following months while several others, including Chicago, Minneapolis, Montreal and Washington, D.C., pulled out (D.C. supported Baltimore’s unsuccessful bid). FIFA delegates, including Concacaf president Victor Montagliani, finally finished their inspection tours of the final candidate cities and stadiums in November, paving the way for Thursday’s announcement.

The 2022 World Cup, which was awarded controversially to Qatar over a standalone bid by the U.S. back in 2010, will be played this Nov. 21-Dec. 18. The U.S., Mexico, Canada and Costa Rica qualified from Concacaf.

Here’s a closer look at the U.S. cities that will host 2026 World Cup games, along with a history of major finals played in the country:

Atlanta

Stadium - Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Metro Population (U.S. rank) - 6.1 million (8th)

Past World Cups - None

Soccer Scene - A recent but impressive arrival on the American soccer landscape thanks in large part to Atlanta United’s successful 2017 debut and ’18 MLS championship. Mercedes-Benz and its predecessor, the Georgia Dome, have been frequent stops on the Mexican national team’s U.S. tours and have hosted Gold Cup knockout games and significant club matches.

Boston

Stadium - Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass.

Metro Population (U.S. rank) - 4.9 million (11th)

Past World Cups - Foxboro Stadium: 1994 World Cup (six games), 1999 Women’s World Cup (five games including semifinal); Gillette Stadium: 2003 Women’s World Cup (four games)

Soccer Scene - The New England Revolution, part of the Kraft empire that also includes Gillette Stadium and the NFL’s Patriots, have played in Foxborough since MLS’s first season. Gillette has hosted a bunch of big soccer games, including World Cup qualifiers, Concacaf Gold Cup and Copa América Centenario matches, along with the 2002 MLS Cup final.

Dallas

Stadium - AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

Metro Population (U.S. rank) - 7.8 million (4th)

Past World Cups - Cotton Bowl: 1994 World Cup (six games)

Soccer Scene - FC Dallas, an MLS original, plays north of the city in Frisco, Texas. Although its trophy haul is somewhat lean, the club is unsurpassed in player and professional development, tapping into a rich youth soccer culture and producing a litany of successful pros and internationals. AT&T Stadium has become a regular site for Concacaf Gold Cup matches and other events.

Houston

Stadium - NRG Stadium

Metro Population (U.S. rank) - 7.2 million (5th)

Past World Cups - None

Soccer Scene - The two-time champion Houston Dynamo (MLS) and Houston Dash (NWSL) play at PNC Stadium in downtown Houston. NRG, which opened in 2002, regularly attracts big soccer crowds. It’s a routine Concacaf Gold Cup host and also was the site of the 2016 Copa América Centenario semifinal between the U.S. and Argentina.

Kansas City

Stadium - Arrowhead Stadium

Metro Population (U.S. rank) - 2.2 million (31st)

Past World Cups - None

Soccer Scene - The sport has surged in K.C. over the past decade-plus thanks to the success of MLS side Sporting Kansas City and Children’s Mercy Park, which has become a relatively frequent home for the U.S. national teams. The new NWSL club, KC Current, is building its own stadium alongside the Missouri River. The Hunt family, which owns the Chiefs (and FC Dallas), has been an influential investor in American soccer for decades.

Los Angeles

Stadiums - SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.

Metro Population (U.S. rank) - 13 million (2nd)

Past World Cups - Rose Bowl: 1994 World Cup (eight games including semifinal and final), 1999 Women’s World Cup (four games including final); Dignity Health Sports Park: 2003 Women’s World Cup (six games including final)

Soccer Scene - L.A. can make a strong case to be America’s soccer capital. No metro area has hosted more big games, including three World Cup finals. The region has produced a slew of U.S. internationals and is at the forefront of professional ambition and success, from five-time MLS champion LA Galaxy and Los Angeles FC to NWSL expansion side Angel City FC and reigning USL Championship winner Orange County SC. While the Rose Bowl is aging and SoFi wasn’t designed for soccer, L.A. remains a hub for the sport.

Miami

Stadium - Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

Metro Population (U.S. rank) - 6.1 million (9th)

Past World Cups - None

Soccer Scene - Inter Miami (MLS) plays in Ft. Lauderdale at DRV PNK Stadium and Miami FC (USL Championship) plays at Florida International University in nearby University Park. Hard Rock is a frequent home for high-profile international club friendlies, including the Barcelona-Real Madrid game that drew 66,000 in 2017. The market was the runaway ratings leader for Spanish-language broadcasts during the 2018 World Cup.

New York/New Jersey

Stadium - MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J.

Metro Population (U.S. rank) - 19.8 million (1st)

Past World Cups - Giants Stadium: 1994 World Cup (seven games including semifinal), 1999 Women’s World Cup (four games)

Soccer Scene - Two MLS clubs, the New York Red Bulls and league champ New York City FC, along with the NWSL’s NJ/NY Gotham FC and several smaller outfits compete for attention in the country’s largest market. The New York area traditionally has taken a bit of a back seat to L.A. when it comes to the very biggest games, but the Meadowlands was the site of the 2016 Copa América Centenario final and two Concacaf Gold Cup finals.

Philadelphia

Stadium - Lincoln Financial Field

Metro Population (U.S. rank) - 6.2 million (7th)

Past World Cups - 2003 Women’s World Cup (four games)

Soccer Scene - The city’s storied soccer tradition was boosted by Lincoln Financial Field’s frequent use for internationals and friendlies since its 2003 opening (a Barcelona-Manchester United friendly was the first event) and then the Philadelphia Union’s arrival in 2010. The Union now play to the south at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa., and are among the leaders in U.S. player development.

San Francisco Bay Area

Stadium - Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif.

Metro Population (U.S. rank) - 7.8 million (NA - combined metro areas)

Past World Cups - Stanford Stadium: 1994 World Cup (six game), 1999 Women’s World Cup (one semifinal); Spartan Stadium: 1999 Women’s World Cup (four games)

Soccer Scene - The San Jose Earthquakes (MLS), an MLS original, play at PayPal Park. Oakland Roots (USL Championship) play around 37 miles to the north. Levi’s previously hosted the 2017 Concacaf Gold Cup final and several 2016 Copa América Centenario games. San Francisco ranked second in English-language TV ratings during the 2018 World Cup.

Seattle

Stadium - Lumen Field

Metro Population (U.S. rank) - 4 million (15th)

Past World Cups - None

Soccer Scene - The Seattle Sounders have set MLS attendance records since entering the league in 2009 and have won two MLS Cups, four U.S. Open Cups and the 2022 Concacaf Champions League. The NWSL’s OL Reign moved to Lumen Field this year. The venue also has been used for multiple Concacaf Gold Cups and the 2016 Copa América Centenario.

CANADA

Toronto - BMO Field

Vancouver - BC Place

MEXICO

Mexico City - Estadio Azteca

Monterrey - Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe, Nuevo León

Guadalajara - Estadio Akron in Zapopan, Jalisco

MAJOR INTERNATIONAL FINALS IN THE USA

1984 Olympic Men’s - Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. (France def. Brazil)

1991 Concacaf Gold Cup - LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles (USA def. Honduras)

1994 FIFA World Cup - Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. (Brazil def. Italy)

1996 Olympic Men’s - Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. (Nigeria def. Argentina)

1996 Olympic Women’s - Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. (USA def. China)

1996 Concacaf Gold Cup - LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles (Mexico def. Brazil)

1998 Concacaf Gold Cup - LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles (Mexico def. USA)

1999 FIFA Women’s World Cup - Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. (USA def. China)

2000 Concacaf Gold Cup - LA Memorial Coliseum in Los Angeles (Canada def. Colombia)

2000 Concacaf Women’s Championship - Foxboro Stadium in Foxborough, Mass. (USA def. Brazil)

2002 Concacaf Gold Cup - Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. (USA def. Costa Rica)

2002 Concacaf Women’s Championship - Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. (USA def. Canada)

2003 FIFA Women’s World Cup - Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (Germany def. Sweden)

2005 Concacaf Gold Cup - Giants Stadium in E. Rutherford, N.J. (USA def. Panama)

2006 Concacaf Women’s Championship - Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, Calif. (USA def. Canada)

2007 Concacaf Gold Cup - Soldier Field in Chicago (USA def. Mexico)

2009 Concacaf Gold Cup - Giants Stadium in E. Rutherford, N.J. (Mexico def. USA)

2011 Concacaf Gold Cup - Rose Bowl in Pasadena, Calif. (Mexico def. USA)

2013 Concacaf Gold Cup - Soldier Field in Chicago (USA def. Panama)

2014 Concacaf Women’s Championship - Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. (USA def. Costa Rica)

2015 Concacaf Gold Cup - Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia (Mexico def. Jamaica)

2016 Copa América Centenario - MetLife Stadium in E. Rutherford, N.J. (Chile def. Argentina)

2017 Concacaf Gold Cup - Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. (USA def. Jamaica)

2018 Concacaf Women’s Championship - Toyota Stadium in Frisco, Texas (USA def. Canada)

2019 Concacaf Gold Cup - Soldier Field in Chicago (Mexico def. USA)

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup - Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas (USA def. Mexico)

