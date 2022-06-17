Skip to main content
Liverpool, Bayern Munich Reach Deal for Sadio Mane’s Transfer, per Reports

Liverpool star Sadio Mané will go from Anfield to the Allianz Arena after the Premier League power and Bayern Munich agreed on a transfer for the veteran forward, according to multiple reports.

In recent weeks, the 30-year-old winger hinted at a move away from Liverpool as he entered the final year of his contract—and now he’s getting his wish in the form of a transfer worth a reported €32 million ($33.5 million) and up to €40 million. Mané is expected to sign a three-year deal with his new club.  

The Senegal international will arrive during a historic stretch in Bayern’s history after the club won its 10th consecutive Bundesliga title this season. However, the club may be in dire need of his firepower with longtime star striker Robert Lewandowski asking to leave the club this summer and appearing to be in line for a transfer to Barcelona. Mané and fellow new signing Ryan Gravenberch, from Ajax, represent the club’s turning of the page.

In six seasons with Liverpool, Mané won just about everything there is to win with a club: a Champions League title in 2018–19, the Premier League and Club World Cup in ’19–20 and the FA Cup and League Cup this past season. And after scoring 16 league goals for Liverpool this season, Mané was named to his fourth PFA Team of the Year. 

The winger joined Liverpool from Southampton for a reported £34 million in the summer of 2016 and went on to score 120 goals in 269 games in all competitions. In 2018–19, he shared the Premier League Golden Boot with teammate Mohamed Salah and Arsenal’s Pierre-Emerick Aubaymeyang. 

Over the last year, Mané also won the African Cup of Nations with Senegal over Salah’s Egypt and helped lead Senegal to World Cup qualification in playoff against Egypt. 

Liverpool has already planned astutely for Mané’s departure, with the signing of Uruguayan rising star Darwin Núñez following the arrivals in the last two seasons of Diogo Jota and Luis Díaz. All eyes now turn to Salah’s future, with the reigning PFA Player of the Year entering the last season of his contract. He has pledged to remain with Liverpool for the upcoming season, but beyond that his status is unclear.

