Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Mbappe Refutes France FA President, Says He Considered Quitting Over Racism, Not Missed PK

Kylian Mbappé took to Twitter to reject claims that he wanted to quit the French national team after missing a penalty during a knockout-stage shootout at last summer’s Euros. 

In comments to Le Journal du Dimanche, French FA president Noël Le Graët said that the French star was considering leaving the team after France’s shock Euro 2020 exit to Switzerland in the round of 16. 

“He found that the Federation had not defended him after his missed penalty and the criticism [on social media],” Le Graët said, translated from French. “…He was angry, he no longer wanted to play in the France team—which he obviously did not think. You know what it is, he is a winner, he was very frustrated, like all of us, by the elimination.” 

However, Mbappé reiterated that he only considered leaving due to the racist comments he received after the penalty miss. 

“I explained to him well that above all else it was in relation to racism, NOT the penalty,” Mbappé wrote on Twitter. “However, he thought that there hadn’t been any racism…”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

The 23-year-old forward, who recently chose to sign a new contract to remain at PSG over a move to Real Madrid, previously said that he was not pleased with the the way that the French federation responded to the situation.

“I have so much love for the French national team that I abstract from it all,” Mbappé told L’Équipe last year. “What shocked me, again, was being called a monkey for the penalty. That is what I wanted support around, not because I took my penalty to the left and [Yann] Sommer stopped it.”

Mbappé and France will look to defend their World Cup title in Qatar this fall, when they will face Australia, Denmark and Tunisia in the group stage.

More Soccer Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Nov 30, 2017; Arlington, TX, USA; Washington Football Team owner Dan Snyder prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium.
NFL

House Oversight Committee Reacts to Dan Snyder Not Testifying

The Commanders‘ owner is under investigation for his culpability in the franchise’s alleged poor workplace culture.

By Mike McDaniel
Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) dribbles the ball up the court against the Boston Celtics during the first quarter of Game 4 of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Extra Mustard

Draymond Green Appears Upset With Warriors‘ Championship Parade Plans

Golden State’s parade in downtown San Francisco reportedly won’t feature a rally before or after the parade

By Zach Koons
St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (46) watches his three run home run ball in the third inning against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field.
MLB

The Goldy Hour

Paul Goldschmidt is having a career year at an age when most hitters start to slip. Paul Goldschmidt isn’t most hitters.

By Tom Verducci
Close-up of Giants first base coach Antoan Richardson (00) wearing Black Lives Matter and LBGTQ+ themed logos on his uniform.
Extra Mustard

Jeopardy! Champion Amy Schneider Responds to First-Pitch Controversy

Schneider said the director of MLB on FOX reached out to her to apologize for the mixup.

By Zach Koons
kirk-herbstreit
NFL

Kirk Herbstreit Explains Why He Wanted to Cover NFL Games

The longtime college football analyst will now work as the color commentator for Amazon’s NFL coverage this fall.

By Mike McDaniel
Ric Flair (right) on WWE’s Monday Night Raw.
Wrestling

Flair’s Final Match Moving to Different Venue

'The Nature Boy,' originally scheduled for a retirement match at the Nashville Fairgrounds, returns to the ring at 73 years old.

By Justin Barrasso
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23), guard Klay Thompson (11) and guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates after beating the Boston Celtics in game six of the 2022 NBA Finals.
Play
NBA

The Warriors Are Back on Top

Plus, Rory’s in position at the U.S. Open.

By Kevin Sweeney
Matthew Fitzpatrick celebrates winning the US Open with caddie Billy Foster during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament.
Golf

SI:AM | Suffering Made Matt Fitzpatrick a U.S. Open Champion

And, is Chet Holmgren the future of basketball?

By Josh Rosenblat and Dan Gartland