Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

D.C. United’s Audi Field to Host 2023 MLS All-Star Game

The MLS All-Star Game is coming to Washington, D.C., after MLS awarded the 2023 summer showcase to D.C. United and Audi Field. The league made its announcement Thursday in the U.S. capital, which staged the event twice before, in 2002 and 2004. The match will take place on July 19, 2023.

The first time the game was held in D.C. featured a group of MLS All-Stars vs. members of the U.S. men’s national team at RFK Stadium on the heels of the U.S’s run to the 2002 World Cup quarterfinals, while the second was also at RFK in an East vs. West format. That was the last match before MLS went to a format in which it played against a European club. This one will be played at a four-year-old stadium against an opponent that is still to be determined.

As for the 2022 All-Star Game, for a second straight season, MLS will play a team of Liga MX All-Stars. After a spirited contest at LAFC’s Banc of California Stadium last year, which was won by MLS on penalty kicks thanks to the heroics of Matt Turner and Ricardo Pepi, the two leagues will send their best to Minnesota United’s Allianz Field. That match is slated for Aug. 10. There was no indication Thursday on whether Liga MX would be a repeat opponent next summer, which will also coincide with the launch of the expanded Leagues Cup competition between the two neighboring leagues.

“We are thrilled to bring the MLS All-Star Game and festivities back to Washington, D.C., a city with a rich soccer history, as well as a diverse and vibrant soccer culture,” MLS commissioner Don Garber said in a statement. “D.C. United and the community have always held a special place in the hearts of everyone who believed in the power and growth of soccer in the U.S., and Audi Field will provide an incredible backdrop for next summer’s game.”

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

More Soccer Coverage:

News And Analysis

YOU MAY LIKE

michigan helmet
College

Former Michigan Player Richard Jekel Killed in Alleged Murder

He was 69 years old.

By Mike McDaniel
Former Astros GM Jeff Luhnow at a baseball game.
Soccer

Disgraced Former Astros GM Buys Spanish Soccer Club Leganes

Jeff Luhnow, who was fired for his role in the Astros’ sign-stealing scandal, leads the investment group that purchased the second-division Spanish side.

By Associated Press
Nike soccer ball.
More Sports

Nike Makes Decision on Doing Business in Russia

In March, the company suspended operations in the country.

By Michael Shapiro
Auburn forward Jabari Smith shoots a free throw in a game.
Play
NBA

Report: Top Three NBA Draft Picks Are Close to Finalized

The draft hasn’t started but the first three teams seem to know who they will take.

By Daniel Chavkin
dCOVnewfrontiers_H no text
College

SI:AM | Title IX’s Next Hurdles

And, Jeremy Woo’s final NBA mock draft.

By Josh Rosenblat
U.S tennis player Serena Williams looks on while playing Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus in the first round of the 2021 Wimbledon tournament.
Play
Betting

Wimbledon Betting Preview: Serena Williams Seeks 24th Grand Slam

Serena Williams is back after a year away, but can anyone beat Iga Swiatek?

By Craig Ellenport
Diego Maradona at the 2018 World Cup.
Soccer

Diego Maradona’s Medical Personnel to Face Homicide Trial

The Argentina legend died in Nov. 2020 from cardio-respiratory arrest while he was recovering from surgery for a blood clot on his brain.

By Associated Press
calvin-ridley
Play
Fantasy

The Replacements: Falcons Have Holes to Fill

Atlanta needs rookie Drake London to complement Kyle Pitts.

By Kyle Wood