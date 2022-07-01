Tottenham has reportedly broken its club record transfer fee with a £60 million ($72.6 million) move for Everton forward Richarlison.

The club announced a five-year deal for the Brazilian on Friday, subject to a work permit.

After manager Antonio Conte helped lead Spurs back to the Champions League with a fourth-place finish, one of the club’s top priorities was to sign a forward who could take the load off stars Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. Beating out interest from London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal, Tottenham has its man in the 25-year-old Brazilian.

Since arriving at Everton in a roughly £50 million move from Watford in 2018, the forward has led the Toffees in scoring with 48 goals in 111 total appearances. Watford is due to receive 10% if Everton was to sell Richarlison for a fee worth more than £40 million, per ESPN.

Tottenham’s previous club record was the £53.8 million it spent in 2019 for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who spent the second half of last season on loan back at Lyon. Spurs have already signed Ivan Perišić, Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster this summer and has also been heavily linked to a loan move for Barcelona defender Clément Lenglet.

With his record of 14 goals in 35 caps, Richarlison is expected to play a significant role for the Brazilian national team at the World Cup in Qatar, where the Seleção will be considered one of the favorites. Last season, the versatile forward scored 15 goals in 44 appearances for club and country.

