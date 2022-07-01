Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer

Tottenham Signs Richarlison From Everton in Club-Record Deal to Bolster Attack

Tottenham has reportedly broken its club record transfer fee with a £60 million ($72.6 million) move for Everton forward Richarlison. 

The club announced a five-year deal for the Brazilian on Friday, subject to a work permit.

After manager Antonio Conte helped lead Spurs back to the Champions League with a fourth-place finish, one of the club’s top priorities was to sign a forward who could take the load off stars Harry Kane and Son Heung-min. Beating out interest from London rivals Chelsea and Arsenal, Tottenham has its man in the 25-year-old Brazilian. 

Since arriving at Everton in a roughly £50 million move from Watford in 2018, the forward has led the Toffees in scoring with 48 goals in 111 total appearances. Watford is due to receive 10% if Everton was to sell Richarlison for a fee worth more than £40 million, per ESPN

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Tottenham’s previous club record was the £53.8 million it spent in 2019 for Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele, who spent the second half of last season on loan back at Lyon. Spurs have already signed Ivan Perišić, Yves Bissouma and Fraser Forster this summer and has also been heavily linked to a loan move for Barcelona defender Clément Lenglet.

With his record of 14 goals in 35 caps, Richarlison is expected to play a significant role for the Brazilian national team at the World Cup in Qatar, where the Seleção will be considered one of the favorites. Last season, the versatile forward scored 15 goals in 44 appearances for club and country. 

More Soccer Coverage: 

YOU MAY LIKE

Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) shoots ahead of Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) during the first half of Game 1 of a first-round NBA basketball playoff series Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Brandon Dill)
Play
NBA

Report: Towns Becomes Latest to Sign Supermax Extension

The Timberwolves' star will begin his extension in the 2024-25 season.

By Wilton Jackson
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson.
Play
NBA

Morant Reportedly Inks Rookie Maximum Extension With Grizzlies

The Grizzlies star earned a huge pay day to remain in Memphis.

By Wilton Jackson
The Big Ten logo at a football game
Play
College Football

Report: Apple Interested in Big Ten Media Talks After USC, UCLA Moves

The tech company was reportedly eager to re-engage in its media talks with the league after the seismic move.

By Wilton Jackson
Nets players Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant in a game in Brooklyn.
Play
NBA

Breaking Down the Nets’ KD-Kyrie Irving Debacle

Where did it all go wrong in Brooklyn? Our experts look at why the superstar tandem didn’t pan out and where things are headed next.

By SI Staff
Apr 23, 2022; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans coach Lincoln Riley during the spring game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
Play
College Football

Lincoln Riley Reacts to USC’s Move to Big Ten

The Trojans football coach is excited about playing in another conference in two seasons.

By Wilton Jackson
ESPN broadcaster Kirk Herbstreit during the 2022 Rose Bowl.
Play
Extra Mustard

Herbstreit Predicts Where College Football Realignment Is Going

The ESPN analyst believes college football will be constructed similar to the NFL moving forward.

By Wilton Jackson
Elite 11 2022 Finalists
Play
College

Elite 11 Finals: Composite Ranking of the 20 QBs

Here are the finalized rankings based on Elite 11 prospect performances this week in Los Angeles.

By John Garcia
Jalen Brunson
Play
NBA

Grading Jalen Brunson's $104M Deal With the Knicks

The point guard will sign a four-year deal to join New York.

By Michael Pina