PSG to Name Christophe Galtier as Manager After Dismissing Mauricio Pochettino

PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain coach Mauricio Pochettino has been sacked and Christophe Galtier is expected to be confirmed as the new coach on Tuesday.

Pochettino had one year left on his contract and is the fourth straight coach to be fired by PSG.

“Paris Saint-Germain confirms it has ended its collaboration with Mauricio Pochettino,” the club said in a statement. “The club wishes to thank Mauricio Pochettino and his staff for their work and wish them the best for the future.”

Pochettino, Thomas Tuchel, Unai Emery and Laurent Blanc have all been fired since 2016.

Pochettino won the French league but ultimately paid the price for the club’s humiliating exit from the Champions League to Real Madrid in the round of 16. PSG led 2–0 on aggregate and conceded three goals inside 20 minutes.

Galtier led Lille to the French title in 2021 and joined Nice last season, finishing fifth but knocking PSG out of the French Cup.

Since cash-rich Qatari investors QSI took over in June 2011, Carlo Ancelotti is the only coach not to be fired, leaving for Real Madrid in 2013. But Ancelotti was hired only after Antoine Kombouare was astonishingly axed in December 2011, despite PSG being three points clear at the top.

