Skip to main content
SUBSCRIBE
Soccer
Alex Morgan Meets Super Fan After Qualifying for World Cup
Alex Morgan Meets Super Fan After Qualifying for World Cup

France Ends Netherlands’ Title Defense to Reach First Women’s Euros Semifinals

ROTHERHAM, England (AP) — France ended its run of quarterfinal eliminations in major tournaments by beating the Netherlands 1-0 after extra time to advance to the semifinals of the Women’s European Championship for the first time on Saturday.

Eve Périsset converted a penalty in the 102nd minute, following Dominique Janssen’s foul on Kadidiatou Diani that was awarded by video review, to end the title defense of the Dutch.

The French exited at the quarterfinals stage in their last five international tournaments — Euro 2013, the World Cup in 2015, the Olympics in 2016, Euro 2017 and the World Cup in 2019 — but the curse is over.

They completed the lineup of teams in the semifinals, where Germany awaits on Wednesday. Host nation England and Sweden meet on Tuesday.

France has only ever reached the semifinals of a major tournament once before — the World Cup in 2011.

An exciting, end-to-end game went to extra time only thanks to profligate French finishing and the brilliance of Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, filling in once again for Sari van Veenendaal following the Dutch captain’s campaign-ending shoulder injury against Sweden in the group stage.

Scroll to Continue

SI Recommends

Her best save came in the fourth and final minute of stoppage time, when she flew to her left to tip aside a header from Wendie Renard. A minute earlier, Van Domselaar defied Delphine Cascarino at the near post having also saved well from the winger early in the first half.

France also struck the post through Cascarino, while Dutch defender Stefanie van der Gragt twice blocked shots on the goal-line in the first half.

The best chance of the many chances created by France fell to Grace Geyoro, who somehow headed wide from three meters out in the 87th minute — and was substituted moments later.

Dominated in the first half, the Netherlands improved in the second half but couldn’t get star striker Vivianne Miedema into the game enough.

More Soccer Coverage:

YOU MAY LIKE

LAFC forward Gareth Bale (11) waives to fans after a win against the Nashville SC at Geodis Park.
Play
Soccer

Gareth Bale Scores First Goal for LAFC to Seal Win

The Welsh winger opened his MLS account by scoring late in LAFC’s 2–0 win over Sporting Kansas City.

By Marcus Krum16 minutes ago
Dani-Alves-Pumas-Liga-MX
Soccer

Dani Alves Continues Legendary Career With Pumas in Liga MX

The 39-year-old Brazilian joins the Mexican side with eyes on cementing a place on Brazil’s 2022 World Cup roster.

By Associated Press15 minutes ago
Jul 23, 2022; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Allyson Felix (USA) competes in the 4x400 Meters Relay Women on Day 9 during the World Athletics Championships Oregon 22 at Hayward Field.
Olympic Track & Field

Felix Details the Moment She Got the Call for the 4x400 Relay

The most decorated sprinter in U.S. history was enjoying her favorite cheat meal before running in Saturday’s race.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
Life Christian's Hansel Enmanuel Donato (24) dunks the ball during the 2021 City of Palms Classic Edison Bank SLAM DUNK Contest, Sunday, Dec. 19, 2021, at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. Life Christian's Hansel Enmanuel Donato (24) won the slam dunk contest.
College Basketball

One-Armed Basketball Player Emmanuel Announces College Commitment

The high school star is taking his talents to Northwestern State in Louisiana.

By Wilton Jackson1 hour ago
Jul 23, 2022; London, United Kingdom; Paddy Pimblett (red gloves) defeats Jordan Leavitt (blue gloves) during UFC Fight Night at O2 Arena.
MMA

Pimblett Addresses Stigma Around Men's Mental Health After UFC Win

The UFC star shared a compelling message about the importance of mental health.

By Wilton Jackson3 hours ago
Erling Haaland in warmups for Manchester City at Lambeau Field.
Soccer

Erling Haaland Scores at Lambeau Field in Manchester City Debut

City’s newest No. 9 wasted no time getting on the scoresheet in his debut in a preseason friendly.

By Marcus Krum3 hours ago
Jaylen Brown with the Celtics.
Play
Extra Mustard

Jaylen Brown Posts Video of Unique Underwater Workout

The Celtics star has taken his offseason workouts to a new level.

By Wilton Jackson4 hours ago
Jul 21, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; New York Yankees starting pitcher Michael King (34) delivers a pitch against the Houston Astros during the ninth inning at Minute Maid Park.
Play
MLB

Yankees Manager Confirms King Is Out for Remainder of Season

The relieving pitcher suffered a fractured right elbow injury in Yankees’ win against the Orioles on Friday.

By Wilton Jackson5 hours ago