Alex Morgan Meets Super Fan After Qualifying for World Cup
Sweden’s Stoppage-Time Winner Sets Women’s Euros Semifinal Date vs. England

LEIGH, England (AP) — Sweden broke down Belgium’s dogged resistance with a goal in the second minute of stoppage time to win 1-0 on Friday and set up a semifinal against England in the Women’s European Championship on Friday.

Linda Sembrandt smashed home a loose ball from inside the six-yard box at a corner after Belgium goalkeeper Nicky Evrard produced one of her many scrambling saves on a rainy night at Leigh Sports Village.

It was Sweden’s 33rd shot of a one-sided quarterfinal between Europe’s top-ranked team and an opponent playing in its first knockout match at a European Championship.

Sweden joined England and Germany in the semifinals. France or the Netherlands will complete the lineup for the last four on Saturday.

