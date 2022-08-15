About a month out from the last pre-World Cup international window, the U.S. men’s national team’s player pool remains split into a few categories. There are those who are the perceived locks for a trip to Qatar, those on the fringe looking to climb into that more secure group and then those a little farther off the radar seeking a late burst into the fray. As a result, not all player-club situations can be assessed equally. Just because one player who isn’t playing and may be on the move (one of those perceived locks, Sergiño Dest; read on for more) doesn’t necessarily dock him roster points, while for another (John Brooks, a free agent still without a club), it’s detrimental to whatever roster shot he may have left.

This past weekend had much more of the above on display. Players like Gio Reyna (returning from injury for Borussia Dortmund), Luca de la Torre (just starting at a new club, Celta Vigo) and Tim Weah (fresh injury at Lille) all didn’t play, yet their roster hopes should be no worse for the wear. For others who either aren’t playing at all or aren’t playing well, the pressure is that much greater. And it also opens the doors for those making that late surge, especially at positions of need.

With all of that in mind, here are the key takeaways from a weekend abroad that will have caught U.S. manager Gregg Berhalter’s eye:

From left, three of the USMNT’s young talents in Dest, Tillman and McKennie. Imago Images (3)

The deal with Dest

Sergiño Dest was a healthy scratch from Barcelona’s season-opening match vs. Rayo Vallecano, deemed not worthy of a place on the 23-man squad for the game by Xavi. Dest’s status at Barça has peaked and plummeted throughout Xavi’s time in charge, and with just over two weeks left in the transfer window, he’s suddenly looking once again like a candidate to be sold.

“It was a technical decision,” Xavi said about Dest’s omission following the 0–0 draw. “Of course we have many possibilities to choose players. He knows my opinion about him. And this is of course a pity because many players cannot play, but this is football, no?”

It wasn’t exactly the most ringing endorsement, though it wasn’t a public admonishment, either. Dest reportedly doesn’t want to leave Barcelona despite his fluctuating place in the pecking order, but he has been placed in Manchester United’s dubious crosshairs, given his previous connection to Erik ten Hag from their Ajax days. Playing time at Old Trafford may offer more on a short-term individual level with right back an area of need, and it’s not like Barcelona is the beacon of stability these days either, after a fire sale of its future earnings. But the U.S. would very rapidly have a right back issue should Dest either stay put and not play or get sucked into Man United’s downward spiral. It’s an awkward place to be at a time of great urgency.

McKennie’s return could come sooner rather than later

When Weston McKennie was ruled out for at least three weeks with a shoulder injury at the beginning of the month, it looked like a dubious start to the season for a player who had the latter half of his 2021-22 campaign cut short by another ailment. Yet good news came in the form of an accelerated timetable, with McKennie back in training and available for selection in Juventus’s season-opening match vs. Sassuolo on Monday.

Even if McKennie, who now sports the No. 8 kit in Turin, doesn’t feature, it’s an encouraging sign that he’s able to return a week ahead of schedule. Every little bit matters for players looking to round into form heading into the World Cup, and for McKennie, there should be ample opportunity in Juventus’s midfield with Paul Pogba also out hurt and Aaron Ramsey let go. Manager Max Allegri sang his praises this summer, claiming he’s “probably the best American player playing in Europe. I think it’s very important for him to continue showing the high levels that he has at Juve.” It appears that chance is coming right up.

Weah hurt, on Valencia’s radar

Another U.S. player whose season debut has been delayed is Tim Weah. After missing Lille’s Ligue 1 opener due to a disciplinary ruling dating back to last season, a foot injury kept him out of the club’s match this weekend, and manager Paulo Fonseca indicated Weah wouldn’t be ready for the club’s next match, either: a headlining bout vs. Weah’s former club, PSG.

The there’s the matter of the transfer talk surrounding the U.S. winger. L’Equipe reported last week that Valencia is seeking to sign Weah on loan (with an option to buy) after selling Portuguese winger Gonçalo Guedes to Wolves. It’s an intriguing proposition, but, like any move this close to a World Cup (and especially one to a new league), it carries a great deal of risk and unknown. Then again, a Weah-Yunus Musah tandem in Spain would make Valencia must-watch material for any U.S. fan. There’s also the fun trivia of Valencia manager Gennaro Gattuso having overlapped with Weah’s father, all-time Liberian great George Weah, briefly at AC Milan in their playing days. Regardless of whose kit Weah winds up wearing between now and the close of the transfer window on Sept. 1, it’s evidently going to be a bit before he’s back on the field at all.

Malik Tillman, aerial threat

The Bayern Munich loanee has proven to be a back-post king at Rangers, scoring for a second straight game by showing his bounce to meet a cross in the danger zone. His first broke an aggregate draw and sent Rangers to the final playoff round of Champions League qualifying, where the Scottish side will meet PSV Eindhoven. Saturday’s opened the scoring in a 4–0 league rout at the Ibrox, which further ingratiated Tillman with the home crowd.

Whether he parlays this loan into a ticket to Qatar or not, the 20-year-old is certainly making the most of his first real first-team opportunity at the club level and has done all he can so far to merit another call-up in September after his maiden U.S. camp this past June.

More of the Wright stuff

Haji Wright’s first goal of the season for Antalyaspor was a delightful one, with the striker connecting for a picturesque diving header to secure his club’s first win. With an opposing midfielder failing to track one of his teammates darting through the center, Wright wisely peeled off the center back marking him, called for the cross (which was pinpoint) and delivered. It was a decisive action and another piece of evidence in his favor, at a position where the U.S. has a dearth of top producers.

After a 14-goal season on loan in 2021-22, Wright earned a shot with the U.S. in June but, save for a converted penalty kick, didn’t wow Berhalter (albeit in a very small sample size). Building off this weekend’s goal would go a long way toward earning another chance next month, with World Cup roster places still up for grabs.

Konrad goes on loan

It’s easy to forget now, but Konrad de la Fuente was a starter for the U.S. in the first game of World Cup qualifying. He hasn’t appeared again for the U.S. since the September 2021 window, though, and he’s a long shot to get back on the radar in time for the World Cup. In an effort to do so, though, he’s headed to Greece, joining Olympiakos on loan from Marseille, with his immediate prospects in Ligue 1 looking bleak after an injury cut his first season with the French club (one goal, three assists) short. His new team crashed out of the Champions League qualifying playoff rounds earlier this summer but still has a chance to compete in the Europa League group stage.

Nevertheless, it’s been a long and winding road since Konrad was the American at Barcelona. He’s only 21 and could yet have a bright future with club and country. But dropping down the prestige ladder from Barcelona to Marseille to Olympiakos offers a dose of humility—and a fresh start to climb back up.

Altidore on the board in Liga MX

Jozy Altidore didn’t take long to score at his new club, finding the back of the net in his second Puebla appearance to play a role in a wild comeback and draw Friday night. The goal was classic Altidore at his best, making a well-timed run down the center (it did look awfully close to being offside) and holding off the defender with his strength before finishing in a sequence that had shades of his 2009 Confederations Cup strike vs. Spain. It’ll take more than just that to get the 32-year-old back in the U.S. mix, but it’s encouraging to see the signs of life after a disappointing few months in New England.

With Brandon Vázquez (15 goals, second-most in the league), Jesús Ferreira and Jeremy Ebobisse (14 apiece, tied for third) all scoring in MLS over the weekend and the likes of Ricardo Pepi and Josh Sargent again going goalless abroad and not particularly having the brightest of outlooks, it proved to be a productive few days in North America for players looking to strengthen their case as to why they should be in the U.S. picture.

More Soccer Coverage: