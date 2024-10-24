2024 MLS Year-End Awards: Full List of Finalists
Major League Soccer announced the finalists for the 2024 Year-End Awards across all categories with the winners set to be announced Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Fifteen MLS teams are represented across the eight categories. Inter Miami is the most represented team after lifting the Supporters' Shield setting a new single season points record. Voting began on Oct. 21 and those represented among the finalists earned the highest average votes from MLS club technical staff, MLS first-team players and select media members split evenly among the three groups.
Here's the full list of finalists across the eight award categories:
Landon Donovan MLS MVP
- Christian Benteke (D.C. United)
- Evander (Portland Timbers)
- Cucho Hernández (Columbus Crew)
- Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF)
- Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF)
Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year
- Chris Armas (Colorado Rapids)
- Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino (Inter Miami CF)
- Wilfried Nancy (Columbus Crew)
Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award
- Andrew Farrell (New England Revolution)
- Darlington Nagbe (Columbus Crew)
- Ilie Sánchez (LAFC)
MLS Comeback Player of the Year
- Robin Lod (Minnesota United FC)
- Maxi Moralez (New York City FC)
- Lewis Morgan (New York Red Bulls)
MLS Defender of the Year
- Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF)
- Steven Moreira (Columbus Crew)
- Jackson Ragen (Seattle Sounders FC)
MLS Goalkeeper of the Year
- Kristijan Kahlina (Charlotte FC)
- Hugo Lloris (LAFC)
- Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew)
MLS Newcomer of the Year
- Luca Orellano (FC Cincinnati)
- Gabriel Pec (LA Galaxy)
- Luis Suárez (Inter Miami CF)
MLS Young Player of the Year
- Diego Gómez (Inter Miami CF)
- Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake)
- Cristian Olivera (LAFC)
The AT&T MLS Goal of the Year and MLS Save of the Year will be decided by online voting with winners announced on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Voting opened on Monday, Oct. 21 and will close on Monday, Oct. 28. MLS Referee and Assistant Referee of the Year award recipients will be announced on Monday, Oct. 28, and the MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire will be revealed at a later date, per the league in a press release.