2024 MLS Year-End Awards: Full List of Finalists

Major League Soccer revealed the finalists for the league's Year-End Awards including the Landon Donovan MVP, Sigi Schmid Coach of the Year, Comeback Player of the Year and more.

Max Mallow

The MLS Year-End Awards winners will be revealed Wednesday, Oct. 30 with Lionel Messi a favorite to win the Landon Donovan MLS MVP.
The MLS Year-End Awards winners will be revealed Wednesday, Oct. 30 with Lionel Messi a favorite to win the Landon Donovan MLS MVP.
Major League Soccer announced the finalists for the 2024 Year-End Awards across all categories with the winners set to be announced Wednesday, Oct. 30.

Fifteen MLS teams are represented across the eight categories. Inter Miami is the most represented team after lifting the Supporters' Shield setting a new single season points record. Voting began on Oct. 21 and those represented among the finalists earned the highest average votes from MLS club technical staff, MLS first-team players and select media members split evenly among the three groups.

2024 MLS Year-End Awards: Full List of Finalists

Here's the full list of finalists across the eight award categories:

Landon Donovan MLS MVP

Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year

  • Chris Armas (Colorado Rapids)
  • Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino (Inter Miami CF)
  • Wilfried Nancy (Columbus Crew)

Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award

MLS Comeback Player of the Year

MLS Defender of the Year

MLS Goalkeeper of the Year

  • Kristijan Kahlina (Charlotte FC)
  • Hugo Lloris (LAFC)
  • Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew)

MLS Newcomer of the Year

MLS Young Player of the Year

  • Diego Gómez (Inter Miami CF)
  • Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake)
  • Cristian Olivera (LAFC)

The AT&T MLS Goal of the Year and MLS Save of the Year will be decided by online voting with winners announced on Wednesday, Oct. 30. Voting opened on Monday, Oct. 21 and will close on Monday, Oct. 28. MLS Referee and Assistant Referee of the Year award recipients will be announced on Monday, Oct. 28, and the MLS Best XI presented by Continental Tire will be revealed at a later date, per the league in a press release.

