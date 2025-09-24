2025–26 Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw: Full List of Fixtures
The Carabao Cup fourth round has been drawn as teams move one step closer to the final at Wembley Stadium.
The remaining Premier League sides joined the competition in the third round as current holders Newcastle United, Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal and more played this week. The latest round of fixtures likely get remembered for Alexander Isak scoring his first goal in a Liverpool shirt.
The Cinderella story of the competition, Grimsby Town, continued as well with a victory over Sheffield Wednesday. Grimsby shockingly eliminated Manchester United in the second round after a memorable penalty shootout.
Premier League sides eliminated from the competition in the third round included Everton, Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Burnley.
Check out the full list of fixtures drawn for the Carabao Cup fourth round.
2025–26 Carabao Cup Fourth Round Draw
- Arsenal vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- Grimsby Town vs. Brentford
- Swansea City vs. Manchester City
- Newcastle United vs. Tottenham Hotspur
- Wrexham vs. Cardiff City
- Liverpool vs. Crystal Palace
- Wolverhampton Wanderers vs. Chelsea
- Wycombe Wanderers vs. Fulham
When is the Carabao Cup Fourth Round?
The fourth round will take place between the week of Oct. 27.
Which Premier League Teams Have Been Eliminated From the 2025–26 Carabao Cup?
- West Ham United (Lost to Wolverhampton Wanderers in second round)
- Bournemouth (Lost to Brentford in second round)
- Leeds United (Lost to Sheffield Wednesday in second round)
- Manchester United (Lost to Grimsby Town in second round)
- Sunderland (Lost to Huddersfield in second round)
- Burnley (Lost to Cardiff City in third round)
- Everton (Lost to Wolves in third round)
- Nottingham Forest (Lost to Swansea in third round)
- Aston Villa (Lost to Brentford in third round)