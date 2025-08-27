2025–26 Champions League Draw: Arsenal’s Potential League Phase Opponents
Arsenal set their sights on the Champions League once again in a pivotal season for Mikel Arteta.
The Spanish manager is expected to deliver silverware this season after big investment bringing in the likes of Eberechi Eze, Viktor Gyökeres, Martín Zubimendi and more. Since returning to the Champions League two seasons ago, Arsenal have been one of the better sides in the competition. Though, the big one still eludes the Gunners.
Going on three years running in UEFA’s top competition after a lengthy spell in the Europa League, signs of continued improvement in Europe bode well for the Gunners. It’s never as simple as just going further the next time around, but they’ll soon know the path laid before them as the Champions League league phase draw takes place Thursday.
Here’s a look at Arsenal’s potential opponents in the league phase, the toughest opponents they could face and which ones they’ll avoid completely.
What 2025–26 Champions League Pot Are Arsenal In?
Arsenal are in Champions League Pot 2, meaning their draw this season could be a bit difficult given the stacked Pot 1. The reason boils down to their UEFA coefficient which is lower than the nine teams above them.
Even though Arsenal finished above Manchester City and Chelsea in the Premier League last term, the Gunners find themselves a tier below for the draw.
Though, Arsenal were one of the best teams in the tournament last season finishing third overall in the league phase before going out in the semifinals to eventual winners Paris Saint-Germain. Given the reinforcements they made in the transfer window, they will likely fancy their odds one way or another.
Arsenal’s Potential 2025–26 Champions League League Phase Opponents
Club
Nation
Pot
PSG
France
1
Real Madrid
Spain
1
Bayern Munich
Germany
1
Inter
Italy
1
Borussia Dortmund
Germany
1
Barcelona
Spain
1
Bayer Leverkusen
Germany
2
Atlético Madrid
Spain
2
Atalanta
Italy
2
Villarreal
Spain
2
Juventus
Italy
2
Eintracht Frankfurt
Germany
2
PSV Eindhoven
Netherlands
3
Ajax
Netherlands
3
Napoli
Italy
3
Sporting CP
Portugal
3
Olympiacos
Greece
3
Slavia Prague
Czechia
3
Marseille
France
3
Monaco
France
3/4
Galatasaray
Türkiye
4
Union Saint-Gilloise
Belgium
4
Athletic Club
Spain
4
A couple rules to outline: Arsenal cannot play a Premier League side in the league phase. So, Man City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Newcastle United and rival Tottenham Hotspur are ruled out. Next, Arsenal will play two teams from each pot, with the Gunners getting a home and away game within each pot. Finally, Arsenal cannot play more than two teams from the same country.
The Pot 1 teams include PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona. Over the last two tournaments, Arsenal have matched up with four of their potential six opponents here.
Pot 2 includes the new-look Bayer Leverkusen, Atlético Madrid, Atalanta, Villarreal, Juventus and Eintracht Frankfurt. Arsenal drew to Atalanta last season in the league phase.
Pot 3 could see Arsenal face PSV Eindhoven once again in a European competition having played each other in the Champions League and Europa League in recent history. Other opponents include Ajax, Napoli, Sporting CP, Olympiacos, Slavia Prague, Marseille and potentially Monaco based on how qualifiers wrap up. Some enticing opportunities there given Viktor Gyökeres facing his old side, a battle against the Serie A champions or even Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Marseille.
Rounding out the opponents in Pot 4 include Galatasaray, Union Saint-Gilloise and Athletic Club.
Arsenal’s Toughest Potential 2025–26 Champions League League Phase Opponents
PSG, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Barcelona are the toughest available in Pot 1. Though, Arsenal did defeat PSG in the league phase and eliminated Real Madrid in the quarterfinals.
For Bayern and Barcelona, it could be the chance to exact some semblance of revenge given their storied pasts in the competition. Bayern historically had Arsenal’s number while Barcelona defeated Arsenal the only time the Gunners made it to the competition’s final in 2006. If Arsenal draw Borussia Dortmund, they will likely fancy themselves lucky to avoid two tough matches from that pool.
Mikel Arteta’s side likely fancies themselves the rest of the way, but there are some blockbuster matchups on the cards elsewhere including Atlético Madrid, Juventus and Napoli.