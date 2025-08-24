2025–26 Champions League Pots: Arsenal Guaranteed Tricky Draw
2024–25 represented a new dawn for the Champions League, as UEFA opted for expansion (shock!) and the introduction of a Swiss model.
Now, you can debate all you want about the success of the new format, but it certainly wasn’t an unmitigated disaster. While it’d perhaps make more sense to drop the number of league phase games from eight to six, there was reason to like the novel look to Europe’s premier club competition.
Under the old format, the Champions League group-stage draw used to be a significant occasion. Claudio Ranieri’s doppelgänger would walk us through his usual necessary spiel before UEFA ambassadors—almost always stars of the competition from yesteryear—would come out on stage, talk about their Champions League experiences and draw balls from the pots.
It’d go on for a bit, but there was a sense of excitement.
Now, efficiency rules. Automation has come in and ensured the new league phase draw can be completed in no time at all. The technology used doesn’t determine the make-up of eight groups, but instead the opponents of all 36 teams in a blink of an eye.
Here are all the confirmed teams for the 2025–26 Champions League and their respective pot placements for the league phase draw.
2025–26 Champions League Confirmed Teams
We won’t know all of the 36 teams competing until the conclusion of qualifying in August, but many teams cemented their place via league position in 2024–25.
The bulk of the teams confirmed to be involved in the league phase come from the continent’s top five leagues, and there will be six Premier League representatives due to their improved coefficient earning them an extra spot. Tottenham Hotspur, despite finishing the league season in 17th, have qualified by virtue of their Europa League success.
Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea all qualified to earn a spot in Pot 1 while Arsenal landed in Pot 2. This ensures that the Gunners will play two non-English teams from the top tier of the draw. Newcastle United face an even more daunting fate as they are in lowly Pot 4.
Spain also earned an extra qualifying spot, so La Liga’s top five have qualified. Joining Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in the competition are Athletic Club and Villarreal.
Villarreal beat Juventus over two legs on their way to a semifinal berth under Unai Emery three seasons ago, and the Old Lady retained their Champions League status despite an arduous Serie A campaign. Juve finished fourth in the table, with champions Napoli, as well as Inter and Atalanta finishing above them.
Bayern Munich returned to Germany’s summit in 2024–25, with Bayer Leverkusen finishing a distant second. Eintracht Frankfurt enjoyed an impressive year and are back in the big time, while Borussia Dortmund somehow snuck into fourth spot.
Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and Monaco are the only guarantees from France, while PSV Eindhoven and Ajax made it from the Eredivisie.
The rest of the confirmed teams are league winners: Sporting CP, Union Saint-Gilloise, Galatasaray, Slavia Prague and Olympiacos.
When is the 2025–26 Champions League League Phase Draw
The draw for the 2025–26 Champions League league phase has been pencilled in for Aug. 28—the day after the playoffs conclude.
The automated draw will take place at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
2025–26 Champions League League Phase Pots
Pot 1
Club
Country
UEFA Coefficient
Real Madrid
Spain
143.500
Man City
England
137.750
Bayern Munich
Germany
135.250
Liverpool
England
125.500
Paris Saint-Germain
France
116.500
Inter
Italy
116.250
Chelsea
England
109.000
Borussia Dortmund
Germany
106.750
Barcelona
Spain
103.250
Pot 2
Club
Country
UEFA Coefficient
Arsenal
England
98.000
Bayer Leverkusen
Germany
95.250
Atlético Madrid
Spain
93.500
Atalanta
Italy
82.000
Villarreal
Spain
82.000
Juventus
Italy
74.250
Eintracht Frankfurt
Germany
74.000
Pot 2/3
Club
Country
UEFA Coefficient
Tottenham Hotspur
England
70.250
Pot 3
Club
Country
UEFA Coefficient
PSV Eindhoven
Netherlands
69.250
Ajax
Netherlands
67.250
Napoli
Italy
61.000
Sporting CP
Portugal
59.000
Olympiacos
Greece
56.500
Slavia Prague
Czechia
51.000
Marseille
France
48.000
Pot 3/4
Club
Country
UEFA Coefficient
Monaco
France
41.000
Pot 4
Club
Country
UEFA Coefficient
Galatasaray
Turkïye
38.250
Union Saint-Gilloise
Belgium
36.000
Athletic Club
Spain
26.750
Newcastle United
England
23.039
When is The 2025–26 Champions League Final?
The Champions League final is heading to a new venue in 2026. For the first time ever, the Puskás Arena in Budapest, Hungary will stage the competition’s showpiece event.
Budapest played host to the Europa League final between Roma and Sevilla in 2023.