2025–26 Champions League Pots: Arsenal Guaranteed Tricky Draw

36 teams will be divided into four pots of nine for the 2025–26 Champions League league phase.

The Champions League trophy in all its glory. / IMAGO/IPA Sport

2024–25 represented a new dawn for the Champions League, as UEFA opted for expansion (shock!) and the introduction of a Swiss model.

Now, you can debate all you want about the success of the new format, but it certainly wasn’t an unmitigated disaster. While it’d perhaps make more sense to drop the number of league phase games from eight to six, there was reason to like the novel look to Europe’s premier club competition.

Under the old format, the Champions League group-stage draw used to be a significant occasion. Claudio Ranieri’s doppelgänger would walk us through his usual necessary spiel before UEFA ambassadors—almost always stars of the competition from yesteryear—would come out on stage, talk about their Champions League experiences and draw balls from the pots.

It’d go on for a bit, but there was a sense of excitement.

Now, efficiency rules. Automation has come in and ensured the new league phase draw can be completed in no time at all. The technology used doesn’t determine the make-up of eight groups, but instead the opponents of all 36 teams in a blink of an eye.

Here are all the confirmed teams for the 2025–26 Champions League and their respective pot placements for the league phase draw.

2025–26 Champions League Confirmed Teams

Newcastle United are one of six Premier League teams to qualify. / IMAGO/Pro Sports Images

We won’t know all of the 36 teams competing until the conclusion of qualifying in August, but many teams cemented their place via league position in 2024–25.

The bulk of the teams confirmed to be involved in the league phase come from the continent’s top five leagues, and there will be six Premier League representatives due to their improved coefficient earning them an extra spot. Tottenham Hotspur, despite finishing the league season in 17th, have qualified by virtue of their Europa League success.

Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea all qualified to earn a spot in Pot 1 while Arsenal landed in Pot 2. This ensures that the Gunners will play two non-English teams from the top tier of the draw. Newcastle United face an even more daunting fate as they are in lowly Pot 4.

Spain also earned an extra qualifying spot, so La Liga’s top five have qualified. Joining Barcelona, Real Madrid and Atlético Madrid in the competition are Athletic Club and Villarreal.

Villarreal beat Juventus over two legs on their way to a semifinal berth under Unai Emery three seasons ago, and the Old Lady retained their Champions League status despite an arduous Serie A campaign. Juve finished fourth in the table, with champions Napoli, as well as Inter and Atalanta finishing above them.

Bayern Munich returned to Germany’s summit in 2024–25, with Bayer Leverkusen finishing a distant second. Eintracht Frankfurt enjoyed an impressive year and are back in the big time, while Borussia Dortmund somehow snuck into fourth spot.

Paris Saint-Germain, Marseille and Monaco are the only guarantees from France, while PSV Eindhoven and Ajax made it from the Eredivisie.

The rest of the confirmed teams are league winners: Sporting CP, Union Saint-Gilloise, Galatasaray, Slavia Prague and Olympiacos.

When is the 2025–26 Champions League League Phase Draw

The draw for the 2025–26 Champions League league phase has been pencilled in for Aug. 28—the day after the playoffs conclude.

The automated draw will take place at UEFA’s headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

2025–26 Champions League League Phase Pots

Pot 1

Club

Country

UEFA Coefficient

Real Madrid

Spain

143.500

Man City

England

137.750

Bayern Munich

Germany

135.250

Liverpool

England

125.500

Paris Saint-Germain

France

116.500

Inter

Italy

116.250

Chelsea

England

109.000

Borussia Dortmund

Germany

106.750

Barcelona

Spain

103.250

Pot 2

Club

Country

UEFA Coefficient

Arsenal

England

98.000

Bayer Leverkusen

Germany

95.250

Atlético Madrid

Spain

93.500

Atalanta

Italy

82.000

Villarreal

Spain

82.000

Juventus

Italy

74.250

Eintracht Frankfurt

Germany

74.000

Pot 2/3

Club

Country

UEFA Coefficient

Tottenham Hotspur

England

70.250

Pot 3

Club

Country

UEFA Coefficient

PSV Eindhoven

Netherlands

69.250

Ajax

Netherlands

67.250

Napoli

Italy

61.000

Sporting CP

Portugal

59.000

Olympiacos

Greece

56.500

Slavia Prague

Czechia

51.000

Marseille

France

48.000

Pot 3/4

Club

Country

UEFA Coefficient

Monaco

France

41.000

Pot 4

Club

Country

UEFA Coefficient

Galatasaray

Turkïye

38.250

Union Saint-Gilloise

Belgium

36.000

Athletic Club

Spain

26.750

Newcastle United

England

23.039

When is The 2025–26 Champions League Final?

Budapest’s Puskás Arena will host the Champions League final for the first time. / IMAGO/Herrmann Agenturfotografie

The Champions League final is heading to a new venue in 2026. For the first time ever, the Puskás Arena in Budapest, Hungary will stage the competition’s showpiece event.

Budapest played host to the Europa League final between Roma and Sevilla in 2023.

