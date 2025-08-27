2025–26 Champions League Draw: Chelsea’s Potential League Phase Opponents
After a brief absence, Chelsea are back in the big time. Champions League football returns to Stamford Bridge in 2025–26.
Once boasting little to no European pedigree, the Blues have emerged as England’s most successful team on the continent in the 21st century. They’ve claimed two Champions League crowns, a pair of Europa Leagues and completed the set by winning the Conference League earlier this year.
They have heritage in abundance, and Enzo Maresca’s side will be aiming to leave a mark in this season’s competition, having downed the European champions in the Club World Cup final last month.
Here’s who Chelsea could face in the Champions League league phase, with the draw taking place on Thursday.
What 2025–26 Champions League Pot Are Chelsea In?
Chelsea’s success in Europe means they boast a coefficient worthy of a Pot 1 placement. The Blues have pipped the likes of Arsenal and Atlético Madrid to the premier pot, although the league phase model means pots now boast little consequence.
Maresca’s side will be drawn against two teams from all four pots to make up their eight league phase opponents, but cannot face sides from the same member association.
So, they can’t be drawn against Liverpool or Manchester City from Pot 1, nor Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United.
Chelsea’s 2025–26 Potential Champions League League Phase Opponents
Club
Nation
Pot
PSG
France
1
Real Madrid
Spain
1
Bayern Munich
Germany
1
Inter
Italy
1
Borussia Dortmund
Germany
1
Barcelona
Spain
1
Bayer Leverkusen
Germany
2
Atlético Madrid
Spain
2
Atalanta
Italy
2
Villarreal
Spain
2
Juventus
Italy
2
Eintracht Frankfurt
Germany
2
PSV Eindhoven
Netherlands
3
Ajax
Netherlands
3
Napoli
Italy
3
Sporting CP
Portugal
3
Olympiacos
Greece
3
Slavia Prague
Czechia
3
Marseille
France
3
Monaco
France
3/4
Galatasaray
Türkiye
4
Union Saint-Gilloise
Belgium
4
Athletic Club
Spain
4
There are still seven spots up for grabs in the league phase, which will be determined via the playoffs. Once the 36 teams are confirmed, there will be 30 potential opponents for Chelsea.
As it stands, there are 23.
We have a clear idea as to who the Blues could face from Pot 1, with the presence of two English teams reducing Chelsea’s options down to six. They’ll be drawn against two of Paris Saint-Germain, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Inter, Borussia Dortmund and Barcelona.
Arsenal aren’t a possibility from Pot 2, but there are tricky alternatives for the Conference League winners. Diego Simeone’s Atléti are rarely an easy out, while Villarreal have impressed at the start of the new season. The jury remains out on Bayer Leverkusen and Atalanta following their changes of manager, while Juventus are a fallen giant hoping to re-emerge. Eintracht Frankfurt were beaten by Spurs during last season’s Europa League quarterfinals.
Antonio Conte’s Napoli are the standouts from Pot 3, given the Italian’s Chelsea connection. The Blues could also face PSV Eindhoven or Ajax, as well as Marseille, Slavia Prague, Olympiacos or Sporting CP.
Many of the playoff winners will find themselves in Pot 4, as could Monaco, depending on the upcoming results. Galatasaray, Union Saint-Gilloise and Athletic Club are the current options.
Chelsea’s Toughest Potential 2025–26 Champions League League Phase Opponents
Chelsea must fancy themselves against anybody in this competition, especially after their Club World Cup triumph, but PSG are still the best team in the world and the favourites to reclaim their crown in 2026.
Barcelona barely missed out on the final last season, and must be regarded as the next-best behind PSG after they claimed a domestic treble.
Pot 2 is quite hard to work out, given the changes that have been made in the dugouts, but Atlético Madrid and Villarreal currently appear the most dangerous teams, while Juventus have the biggest European pedigree. Leverkusen and Atalanta are bound to regress.
Conte’s Napoli are the team to avoid from Pot 3, even if the great Italian coach has a sub-par record in this competition. PSV Eindhoven are Champions League regulars, but were battered by Arsenal in the round of 16 last season. They or Marseille could be the toughest draw for Chelsea alongside Napoli.
There’s plenty to be determined in Pot 4, but the Blues would want to avoid a trip to Istanbul to face Galatasaray. Athletic Club were Europa League semifinalists lastg time out.