PSG 2–2 (4–3 Pens) Tottenham: Player Ratings As Champions League Holders Stun Spurs With Late Comeback
Paris Saint-Germain mounted a dramatic comeback against Tottenham to claim the UEFA Super Cup by virtue of a penalty shootout victory.
PSG and Tottenham kicked off their 2025–26 campaigns in the 50th edition of the UEFA Super Cup. The Parisians walked out at the Stadio Friuli with their Champions League title in tow while Tottenham showed off their Europa League trophy.
What was projected to be a lopsided affair in favour of PSG quickly proved to be anything but. Luis Enrique’s men very much looked like a club playing their first fixture since the FIFA Club World Cup final one month ago, whereas Spurs were sharp from the opening whistle.
Both sides were missing the necessary quality to get on the scoresheet, though, until Tottenham came through with a set piece goal that had Thomas Frank beaming. Guglielmo Vicario sent in a ball from near midfield that found its way to João Palhinha. He saw his effort from close-range denied by the fingertips of Lucas Chevalier and the woodwork, but Micky van de Ven was in the right place at the right time to poke home the rebound, giving Tottenham the lead in the 39th minute.
PSG went down the tunnel at the interval without a shot on target to their name. It seemed inevitable that they would come out with their sights set on goal, but it was the Europa League champions that found the back of the net just three minutes into the second half through another set piece. Cristian Romero headed home a brilliant ball from Pedro Porro to put Spurs up 2–0, though his header likely should have been saved by Chevalier.
Enrique’s men waited until the 85th minute to start their comeback. Lee Kang-in buried a low strike from 20 yards out, bringing PSG within one. Then, who else but Ousmane Dembélé to show up when his team needs him most. The Ballon d’Or favourite whipped in a pinpoint cross that Gonçalo Ramos headed into the back of the net to force a penalty shootout.
Vitinha sent his effort wide, but it did not matter since Van de Ven and Mathys Tel could not convert from 12 yards out either. Nuno Mendes emphatically scored the winning penalty to secure the UEFA Super Cup for PSG, completing his team’s improbable comeback.
Spurs will be distraught to not close out the game and secure their second trophy in three months. PSG, meanwhile, are the seventh consecutive Champions League holders to lift the UEFA Super Cup.
Check out player ratings from the game below.
PSG Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid (4-3-3)
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Lucas Chevalier
5.5
RB: Achraf Hakimi
6.4
CB: Marquinhos
6.4
CB: Willian Pacho
6.3
LB: Nuno Mendes
6.5
CM: Warren Zaïre-Emery
7.0
CM: Vitinha
8.0
CM: Désiré Doué
6.1
RW: Khvicha Kvaratskhelia
6.4
ST: Ousmane Dembélé
7.9
LW: Bradley Barcola
6.3
SUB: Fabián Ruiz (60’ for Kvaratskhelia)
6.5
SUB: Ibrahim Mbaye (67’ for Barcola)
6.5
SUB: Lee Kang-in (67’ for Zaïre-Emery)
7.5
SUB: Gonçalo Ramos (77’ for Doué)
6.9
Subs not used: Matvey Safonov (GK), Renato Marin (GK), Lucas Beraldo, Lucas Hernández, Noham Kamara.
Tottenham Player Ratings vs. PSG (3-4-1-2)
Player
Rating (Out of 10)
GK: Guglielmo Vicario
5.7
CB: Kevin Danso
7.0
CB: Cristian Romero
7.4
CB: Micky van de Ven
7.3
RWB: Pedro Porro
7.1
DM: João Palhinha
6.8
DM: Rodrigo Bentancur
7.3
LWB: Djed Spence
6.2
AM: Pape Sarr
7.5
ST: Mohammed Kudus
7.1
ST: Richarlison
6.9
SUB: Dominic Solanke (72’ for Richarlison)
5.7
SUB: Archie Gray (72’ for Palhinha)
6.0
SUB: Mathys Tel (79’ for Kudus)
5.9
SUB: Lucas Bergvall (90’ for Sarr)
N/A
Subs not used: Antonín Kinský (GK), Brandon Austin (GK), Ben Davies, Junai Byfield, Luka Vušković, Brennan Johnson, Wilson Odobert.